Equal rights for Hindu women in the inheritance law

According to the prevailing Hindu inheritance law, in many cases, women do not get a share of the property of their parents and husbands and even if they do get some share, it is not equal to the male members of the family. In this situation, the final report of the Law Commission has been prepared on the recommendation of Hindu family law reform to ensure equal rights of Hindu women and men in the property. The final report submitted by the Law Commission recommending the reform of Hindu family law states that Hindu family law refers to the religious law followed by Hindus regarding marriage, maintenance and marital relations and other matters, inheritance, legacy, will, adoption, custody and guardianship of minors. Hindu law in this subcontinent has been changed and refined more than once by the legislature during British rule. All those state laws are now part of Hindu law.

Considering the discriminatory status of Hindu women, prime minister Sheikh Hasina on 26 April 2018 called upon the leaders of Hindu religions to take initiative to enact the Hindu Inheritance Act. Following this, a coalition called 'Citizens' Initiative to enact Hindu law' enacted a draft Hindu Inheritance Act. It speaks of the equal rights of men, women and transgenders in the property as an inheritance. However, it has been clearly stated that one's own acquired property will be entirely his or her property and some persons will not be eligible to inherit the property.

Under current Hindu inheritance law, daughters do not inherit property if they have a son. However, if there is no son, the daughters who have a son will get a share of the property of the deceased parents. However, the male members of her family get a share of the property acquired by the woman.

According to Articles 27 and 28 of the Constitution of Bangladesh (1972), all citizens are equal before the law and equal rights of men and women are enshrined in every aspect of the state. In addition, the Government of Bangladesh signed the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women in 1979. Bangladesh ratified CEDAW in 1984 but with reservations on articles 2, 13(a), 16.1(c) and 16.1(f). In justification, the government cited “conflict with Sharia law based on Holy Quran and Sunnah.” The conflict, however, was not specified and does not account for the fact that around 10 percent of the country is non-Muslim to which Sharia law does not even apply. CEDAW called for the elimination of discrimination in all areas of women's rights, enjoyment and practice. But due to the lack of equal rights in the property, Hindu women are being deprived, discriminated and tortured in various ways.

It is not correct that if Hindu women are given property rights, forced conversions will increase. The Government of Bangladesh did not adopt the Religious Freedom Act in the Bangladesh Laws Revision and Declaration Act, 1973. Therefore, according to the existing law, Hindu men and women will lose their property rights if they convert to any other religion. There does not impede the enactment of this law to establish the rights of Hindu women. However, the government can't enact this law on its initiative. For this, it is necessary to be vocal about the demands of Hindu society. Some leaders obstruct the property rights of Hindu women. However, it should be kept in mind that the leaders are the main driving force of this religion. Whether women will get property or not if they convert, should be resolved in the draft law.