One month of interim govt: Good and bad

The biggest challenge the government faced immediately after taking the responsibility is law and order as the police force was not joining work despite repeated calls while most of the police stations remained empty, resulting in deterioration of law and order. However, the police force, which was highly politicised and a symbol of oppression during the 15-year rule of Sheikh Hasina, resumed duties in the face of tougher warning from the government.

The deterioration of law and order is still a cause of concern for the government as incidents of killing, looting and extortion are occurring across the country. And some top terrors are being freed, raising questions and fear in the public mind.

700-800 officers, including some cadre officers, are still absent without leave, according to a Daily Star report published on 6 September.

Amid such a situation, the government is struggling to restore law and order. A section of police officials, who were allegedly involved in irregularities and unleashing repression on the opposition, have gone into hiding and some are being sent into forced retirement. Police officials are being reshuffled frequently to activate the force. While transferring, posting and promoting officials, previous track records need to be taken into account and efficient, honest and dedicated officers have to be placed in key positions.