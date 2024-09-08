Opinion
One month of interim govt: Good and bad
With hope and despair haunting the public mind, the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus completes one month today, despite a lot of challenges, within a short span of time, various steps have been taken in different sectors including law and order, economy, education, administration and more.
After the ouster of Sheikh Hasina government amid the student-led mass uprising on 5 August, Hasina left the country and took refuge in neighbouring India, leaving the country in chaos. Virtually there was no government in the country for three days. As a result, killing, attacks, vandalism and looting took place across the country.
As the main goal of this government is to hold a free and fair election and hand over power to the elected government, the interim government has repeatedly said they would first carry out some reforms before holding an election. Political parties also want some reforms and free and fair elections.
As per wish of the protesting students and backed by the armed forces, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus agreed to lead the interim government. Accordingly, Yunus and others took oath as the chief adviser and advisers of the interim government respectively on 8 August.
The biggest challenge the government faced immediately after taking the responsibility is law and order as the police force was not joining work despite repeated calls while most of the police stations remained empty, resulting in deterioration of law and order. However, the police force, which was highly politicised and a symbol of oppression during the 15-year rule of Sheikh Hasina, resumed duties in the face of tougher warning from the government.
The deterioration of law and order is still a cause of concern for the government as incidents of killing, looting and extortion are occurring across the country. And some top terrors are being freed, raising questions and fear in the public mind.
700-800 officers, including some cadre officers, are still absent without leave, according to a Daily Star report published on 6 September.
Amid such a situation, the government is struggling to restore law and order. A section of police officials, who were allegedly involved in irregularities and unleashing repression on the opposition, have gone into hiding and some are being sent into forced retirement. Police officials are being reshuffled frequently to activate the force. While transferring, posting and promoting officials, previous track records need to be taken into account and efficient, honest and dedicated officers have to be placed in key positions.
The same situation is prevailing in the public administration through which all the development activities are accomplished. Meanwhile, the government has appointed some secretaries in some ministries including the home ministry and the public administration ministry. After the fall of the Sheikh Hasina regime, a section of deprived officers thronged the public administration, demanding their long due promotion and posting. Some admin cadre officers have been promoted to additional secretary from joint secretaries, and some promoted to joint secretaries from deputy secretaries.
There are allegations that some officers, who are allegedly involved in various irregularities and who were punished, have been also promoted. The public administration ministry should look into the matter. While promoting and posting, track records of previous work stations of officers must be taken into account, besides, the officers who are efficient, honest and sincere must be posted in the key positions.
The country is passing through an economic crisis as the reserve has dropped while the inflation is very high. Default loans, corruption in the banking sector and money laundering hit the economy most. Amid such a situation, the interim government has taken some drastic measures. Boards of a number of banks have been reconstituted and some banks facing liquidity crisis have been freed from much-talked about S Alam Group.
Meanwhile, a committee led by Debapriya Bhattacharya has been formed to prepare 'White Paper on the State of Bangladesh Economy'. It will also look into the loan agreements signed over the years. The government has also taken steps to bring back laundered money. Finance adviser Salehuddin Ahmed on Thursday said the government will form a taskforce to recover laundered money.
The education sector plagued with politicisation, corruption and nepotism is still reeling. There is a stalemate in the universities. However, the government is appointing vice chancellors. It is expected that competent persons will be appointed. A healthy and academic atmosphere will return to the university campuses soon. Meanwhile, academic classes have resumed in the schools.
Amid the protest of a section of students, the government all of a sudden cancelled the remaining HSC examination, drawing criticism from stakeholders. However, students of Notre Dame College demanded examinations to be held. Educationists, guardians and students are in favour of examinations.
Bangladesh has been maintaining good ties with India, China, US and Russia. Bangladesh's tie with close door neighbour India reached a new height during the rule of Sheikh Hasina. So there are speculations as to what would be the relations after the ouster of Sheikh Hasina. As soon as Muhammad Yunus took oath as the head of the interim government, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi in a post on X (formerly Twitter) wished him (Yunus).
Assuming power, the interim government has faced protests from various quarters including professional bodies demanding their various longstanding demands including deprivation of promotion, nationalisation of jobs and so on. A section of minority people launched a protest demanding justice for the attacks on the Hindu community. The chief adviser assured them of justice and equal rights.
Meanwhile, Indian journalists and former ambassadors castigated the policy of the Indian government to extend continued support to Sheikh Hasina who came to power without proper election.
About Sheikh Hasina's stay in India and Bangladesh's relations with India, speaking to the media, foreign affairs adviser Md Touhid Hossain said that Sheikh Hasina’s extended stay in Delhi will not negatively impact the bilateral relations between Bangladesh and India. “Bilateral relations are a big thing ... it’s built on mutual interest,” he added.
Assuming power, the interim government has faced protests from various quarters including professional bodies demanding their various longstanding demands including deprivation of promotion, nationalisation of jobs and so on. A section of minority people launched a protest demanding justice for the attacks on the Hindu community. The chief adviser assured them of justice and equal rights.
As the main goal of this government is to hold a free and fair election and hand over power to the elected government, the interim government has repeatedly said they would first carry out some reforms before holding an election. Political parties also want some reforms and free and fair elections.
On 12 August, the interim government held meetings with various political parties including Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jamaat-e-Islami, Jatiya Party and a few others. They have extended their support to carry out reforms. BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said they would provide reasonable time to carry out reforms.
Although the interim government has not disclosed the timeframe of its tenure, it is on track to fulfill its commitment. Despite some shortcomings in doing their jobs, the interim government is asserting rightly and in this regard they seek support of all. Success of interim government and peaceful democratic power transition to an elected government are desirable.
*Rabiul Islam is a journalist at Prothom Alo. He can be reached at [email protected]