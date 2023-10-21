Deadlock in Dhaka

As a regular user of this road, I am submitting my observations:

1. Taking the initiative to open the rest of the elevated expressway as soon as possible, the ramps need to be opened quickly.

2. The work under metro-rail, especially Farmgate to Shahbagh, needs to be completed quickly and the road should be cleared.

3. The road near Tejgaon truck stand, Holy Cross of Farmgate needs to be cleaned and open fully.

4. Inside the Karwan Bazar, the street hawkers have blocked the entire road. It needs to be fully enabled.

5. An underpass, an overpass, a loop—some solution needs to be found for Bijoy Sarani's notorious traffic jams and large signal intersections.

6. A major cause of traffic jams is VIP movement. It needs to be directed that no one other than the Prime Minister and the President can block other roads with VIP privileges on the road.

7. Please stop blocking the streets by holding rallies. And if you have to, give notice from a distance and in advance so that people may use alternate roads.

8. Finish BRTA work as soon as possible.

9. Rickshaws powered by batteries are seen throughout the country but they are banned. Nothing can be more self-contradictory than this. By setting a standard of auto rickshaw, make it open. Otherwise ban them totally and let the people know what your decision regarding the matter is. You have to totally ban rickshaws in Dhaka, today or tomorrow. This should be done after public transport becomes functional and footpaths become feasible to walk. Autorickshaws may be the alternative of rickshaws.

Let me give my two cents. We could not stop honking horns even for a minute, we honk horns in Bangladesh without any reason. This must be stopped. Set a 50 taka fine for honking with a reason and 1000 without any reason.

Implement the ban on polythene. In any form- white polyethene, black polythene- they cannot be used. The fine should be imposed on both seller and buyer. We worship the mighty and ruthless against the weak. Polythene is destroying soil, water, road and drainage of the whole Bangladesh. Mega projects are not needed to solve this problem. An awareness movement and strict implication of law is enough.