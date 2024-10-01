Why we gave the police Chinese rifles

Prothom Alo :

It has been a month and a half since the fall of the Awami League government and the police are still in dire straits. What needs to be done at this moment? How can normalcy be restored in the functioning of the police force?

Baharul Alam: After the Awami League government toppled from power, it had been imperative to remove the officers-in-charge (OC) at the police stations and those in other important positions, from their posts. This should have been done within 72 hours of the formation of the new government. This did happen in many posts, but not all.

If they were removed from their posts, there were an adequate number of officers to replace them from among the police force of 200,000 members. For example, there are 8 to 9 sets of inspectors for recruitment as OCs in 639 police stations. OCs could have been selected from among them.

It was essential to complete these postings and then set up a link between the newly posted members of the police and the rest of the society. There was need for a committee in every thana area to assist the police. These committees would comprise representatives of the students would were in the movement and of people from all walks of life.

It was also necessary for the police to admit their past wrongdoings to the committee and clear their present stance, sincerely pledge to serve the people and extend full cooperation to uphold law and order. Instead of doing that, the police remained silent for a month.