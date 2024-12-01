India must understand what the people of Bangladesh want

Prothom Alo :

But minorities did come under attack in Bangladesh after the 5 August changes came about.

M Humayun Kabir

I am not denying that certain incidents took place. But the response of the government and the people must be taken into account. I will mention three points here. There was no government for three days after 5 August. After the government took over on 8 August, the law and order situation improved rapidly. The political parties, student leadership and the public, alongside the government, came forward to protect the minorities.

Secondly, during the Durga festivities, the government took up a stern stance to ensure peace. Political parties, student organisation and civil society kept vigil. And so there were no untoward incidents.

The third point is, when leader of the Sammilito Sanatani Jagoran Mancha, Chinmoy Krishna Das, was not granted bail, his followers created a chaotic situation. A lawyer was killed. The government took extreme cautionary measures and so the situation remained calm and is still so. It cannot be said that the government fell short in any way to ensure the safety of the minorities.