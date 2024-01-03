Election has already held, announcement pending now: Selima Rahman

Election is held among people, but this time, polls are being held by sharing money and constituencies among some beneficiary parties. These beneficiaries have looted the banks of the country for 15 years, laundered millions of taka and destroyed the education system of the country. Now they have come together to continue their looting, misrule and tyranny. On the other hand, general people who are repressed by commodity prices have lost rights to vote. The common people and leadership of opposition parties including the BNP have been united, and they will surely bring a change to this looting and misrule.