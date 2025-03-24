Entering LDC status is optional, leaving it is pre-determined

Mustafizur Rahman: Everyone felt there had been a huge change. Everyone thought that the interim government would perhaps very speedily be able to resolve the long accumulated problems of high inflation, unemployment, investment inertia and disparity. But that is not realistic. That was not possible. The government had to take over responsibility under the pressure or public expectations and the pressure of the accumulated problems.

In August, September, October last year, there had been large labour unrest. The supply chain was impaired, economic activities were few. This put pressure on inflation and investments came to a standstill. Employment opportunities were not generated.

These propensities emerged in the first quarter, but the positive fact remains that we are seeing these problems being overcome in the last few months. After falling to the nadir, it seems we have started ascending again.

Remittance is good. Our expatriate workers certainly have a big contribution here. And the interim government has successfully mobilised the expatriates' awareness about the benefits of sending remittance through formal channels, the downside of hundi and hawala and how these illegal channels enable corrupt persons, tax evaders, loan defaulters and politicians to siphon money out of the country. The interim government had managed to create a clean image among the expatriates. And so we see the highest even inflow of remittance.

Despite all the challenges, our exporters have made a 12 per cent growth in exports. The propensity of under-invoicing in the case of exports and over invoicing in the case of imports has lessened. This has brought stability to trade with other countries. That is something significant. Foreign exchange reserves have stabilised, bringing stability to exchange rates and relieving pressure of import inflation.

It has also been possible to relax the tight control on imports. Imports have picked up. Supply of winter vegetables are good. But rice prices are spiralling. We need to import rice in time and have an adequate stock of rice. OMS, family cards have to be increased. Despite a downward turn in inflation, price levels remain high. As a result, the slump in purchase power remains in place. The average rate of inflation remains higher than increase in wages.

The main challenge before the government is boosting investment. But there is still a large challenge here. Due to a contractionary monetary policy, entrepreneurs have to take loans at high interest rates. We are having to raise our gas and electricity costs. The government may reason that they are having to pay for the erroneous policies of the past government, but at the end of the day it is the entrepreneurs and consumers who are having to pay the higher prices.