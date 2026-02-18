“It felt as though I had entered a grave”

Prothom Alo :

When you first stood before the building and entered it, what did you feel – as an artist and as a human being?

Through news footage we had seen the flames erupting from the building. There was, of course, the red of fire — but also a whitish blaze, which appears only in the most intense conflagrations. It was clearly an extreme fire.

From a distance, it felt like something grotesque — as though arson itself had become a kind of celebration in recent times. We have repeatedly witnessed incidents of fire being set, at airports, in different buildings. Fire has become a swift instrument of destruction.

That was my sense from the outside. But when I entered, it felt as though I had stepped into a graveyard. Dense, profound darkness — so dark that one could scarcely see oneself.

Everything had burned in such a way that there was no surface left to reflect even the slightest light. Everything was blackened. Fire consumes a human being, and it consumes an object. Yet one does not fully grasp how the destruction of an object touches the human conscience until one sees it. The charred surface of a burnt object carries a mark of suffering; that mark is profoundly painful.