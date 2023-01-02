‘MFS has changed lifestyles’

There has been an revolution after telcos came to Bangladesh. MFS is facilitating this. When I was the corporate finance head at Robi, I went to Bangladesh Bank and I asked them whether we could do anything like MFS. There were no guidelines at that time. They told us to submit an expression of interest (EOI). I was the first to submit them an EOI. Then the talks started and I was involved in throughout the entire process. Meanwhile, A2 came into being. There had been lots of discussion on MFS at a2i.

Though I am a finance person, I moved out to digital business, Robi Digital Service. Our digital services were more or less similar with MFS. Since digital service did not have a license, we provided some services including utility bills and ticket sales after securing tenders from Bangladesh Bank. However, the problem is telecom cannot do business in MFS. Our option was the recharge money that we used to pay utility bills through our distributors with the approval of Bangladesh Bank. At that time, I was the head of digital service, which was called Mobile Money, at Robi for a long time, and then I moved to Malaysia. In the meantime, process began to form the TADL. I was involved with it from the start like the initial discussion or securing the licence. I flew to Dhaka to felicitate the process.

In 2014, there was a discussion between Axiata Digital Service and the managing director of Trust Bank. We also had discussions with Bangladesh Army. Robi was involved with this, but there is regulation compliance so they cannot run the things and the process stalled. Then Axiata Digital Service came in place and got the license. If a local bank and a foreign venture come together it will be better, foreign investment expertise will follow, market will expand.

MFS license is different from others. bKash started in 2011 under PSO (payment service operator) licence, but the authorities concerned had defined its service like an MFS. Later, when the MFS guidelines came in 2018, then it changed to MFS. We also became eligible for it. MFS guidelines were upgraded in 2022. MFS took a robust shape during pandemic and created a huge value chain, but we were yet to enter the market. We came in 2021.