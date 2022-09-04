Full transcript of Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina’s interview with ANI

Ma’am you spoke about trade relations between the two countries. India is the second largest trading partner. That makes it a little sensitive issue for many Indians who feel like, oh, we should be the largest trading partner of Bangladesh. But you are sandwiched between, you know, you’re a smaller nation sandwiched between these two giants, if I may say, India and China. And I’m sure you are asked this many times by the western media that how do you balance the relationship?

Our foreign policy is very clear. Friendship to all, malice to none, which my father, father of the nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, he uttered this in his address in UNO. And we follow his ideology. And my point is that we should focus on our people. How to give them a better life? How to improve their life? And I am always saying that we have only one enemy that is poverty. So let us work together. How to eradicate poverty, how to keep our people... because people from south Asia and also from China, India, everywhere where there is downtrodden people. We should ensure them a better life, fulfill their basic needs. And I always feel that yes, if there is any problem which is between China and India but I don’t want to put my nose to that. I want development of my country and as because India is our just next door neighbour, we have very good relationship. We had many bilateral problems is true, but we solve many problems you know that. That sharing of Ganges water, then our land boundary, maritime boundary, then we had refugees in India for two decades. I brought them back, settled them down when I signed Chittagong Hill Tracts Peace Accord. So that way, and also which is very very important, I feel that exchanging the enclave, this is very very important. In many countries you know they just fight between themselves. But we didn’t do it. With a friendly gesture we solved this land boundary and also exchanged our enclaves. And I really thanks to all the Members of the Parliament and Indian Government that they passed, well yeah, they passed that law and we could have solved it.

Yes, many people, especially western world ,they always ask me this question. But my point is that both India and China, I feel that we shouldn’t fight. We should, if there is any problem with neighbouring country it can be solved bilaterally. That is very very important. Yes, when you are living just side-by-side some problem will come up or remain or you can solve it. So yeah, so we still we have little bit issues but I think that we will continue our dialogue and we should solve ourselves. And for our development we need cooperation from any country who offer us, which it of course, which is suitable for our country, so that way.