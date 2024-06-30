The corrupt are much more powerful now

Prothom Alo :

You wrote about the four best secretaries in your book. They are Keramat Ali, Syed Shameem Ahsan, Mohammad Ali and Akbar Ali Khan. Wherein lies their excellence?

Badiur Rahman: During my career there certainly were many more honest and efficient secretaries. I spoke about these four. At various times they staunchly supported just and righteous work. They opposed injustice. They didn’t hesitate to speak back to ministers. Akbar Ali Khan had an eagle’s eye. He could catch any discrepancy in any file. Once when the lowest bidder was awarded a contract for some water resources ministry work, the bidder created pressure to bring in an Italian machine rather than a German one. Akbar Ali Khan asked me check the exchange rate of the deutsche mark and the lira at the time of the tender submission. When the tender had been submitted, the lira rate had been higher. The deutsche mark had been lower. Another time, a technical team was sent to South Korea to inspect an irrigation project. I was the only non-technical person in the team. The minister raised a question in this regard and Ali Akbar Khan replied, he had been working on this project for the past six months. The government will benefit if he goes.

Secretary Mohammad Ali once in a parliamentary committee meeting responded to a false statement by a minister, saying, “You are a liar.”

When I wanted to be transferred from the cabinet division, everyone said that you'll need the president's approval. At that time Syed Shameem Ahsan got me posted to his office.

When Keramat Ali had been cabinet secretary, a cabinet meeting had been held at Mymensingh. He told the DC, you will not get any food for political touts and louts. Make sure of the arrangements. Can that be possible now?