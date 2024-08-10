Goal is to hand over power to elected representatives quickly

Nahid Islam: The trauma that students experienced from the terror politics of the Chhatra League on campus is not something to forget. Abrar killing took place on the BUET campus, students have been tortured by the Chhatra League year after year at Dhaka University. Students have shed blood and given an opportunity to create a new future for the people of the country. The matter of the students will have to be considered from that point of view.

Students think there is no need for student politics based on party allegiance, terrorism and muscle power on campuses. Students will work to spread merit and knowledge, as well as will wage movements to realise their rights and raise voices for national interests. Student politics should be based on student unions on campus. No student gets enrolled at universities to maintain any party allegiance. From that perspective, this demand of the students is very important. A decision should come soon on the matter by discussing teachers and other stakeholders of the universities. Teachers and students together will have to fix how the university will actually be operated.