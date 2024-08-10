Goal is to hand over power to elected representatives quickly

The fall of the Awami League government happened because of the movement you students started. You also have become the advisors of the interim government. What are your plans for the coming days?
Nahid Islam: The autocratic regime collapsed through the student-people mass uprising. Now a new interim government has been formed of youth and the experienced. Our plans for the next days are to fulfil the promises that were the foundation of mass uprising, for which hundreds of people were martyred, injured and made sacrifices.
We want to build a new Bangladesh and a new political contract where no dictator will ever return, people's lives will be safe and justice will be ensured in society; where democracy and human rights will exist. The interim government will work on these greater goals.
Currently, what are the priorities of the interim government?
Nahid Islam: Currently, restoration of law and order, and ensuring public safety are the priority of the interim government. Law and order has collapsed, distrust has built up among people, and these issues are getting the utmost importance now. Reshuffle or reform that is necessary for law enforcement agencies or police is getting priority in addition to the treatment of injured students. The government is also sincerely considering the issues related to restoring the educational environment and taking students back to their studies.
What might be the tenure of this government? What are your plans?
Nahid Islam: The goal of the interim government is to establish democracy in the country and create a smooth process of power handover. Bangladesh has been suffering from these issues for long. There was no proper constitutional process of power handover; people were deprived of voting rights. The interim government will work on it and for that, reform or restructuring is needed. Discussions will be held with all stakeholders on the roadmap on this regard. The duration of the interim government depends on how long it will take to do these tasks. However, the goal will be to hand over the power to elected representatives within the shortest possible time.
Many people have become vocal about banning student politics on campus. What is your position?
Nahid Islam: The trauma that students experienced from the terror politics of the Chhatra League on campus is not something to forget. Abrar killing took place on the BUET campus, students have been tortured by the Chhatra League year after year at Dhaka University. Students have shed blood and given an opportunity to create a new future for the people of the country. The matter of the students will have to be considered from that point of view.
Students think there is no need for student politics based on party allegiance, terrorism and muscle power on campuses. Students will work to spread merit and knowledge, as well as will wage movements to realise their rights and raise voices for national interests. Student politics should be based on student unions on campus. No student gets enrolled at universities to maintain any party allegiance. From that perspective, this demand of the students is very important. A decision should come soon on the matter by discussing teachers and other stakeholders of the universities. Teachers and students together will have to fix how the university will actually be operated.
You have been given the charge of the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology. What would you do about controversial laws including the Cyber Security Act and the Data Protection Act? Software was purchased to tap phones by violating personal privacy, will it be made public from where these were purchased?
Nahid Islam: Information technology is an important matter of the state. A digital crackdown was created by import Internet blackout during the past movement. The use of internet has now apparently become a human right globally, those incidents should be investigated from that perspective. I will be active in taking steps as soon as possible by reviewing the criticisms that the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology faces, as well as those that you have mentioned.
This report appeared in the print and online editions of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Hasanul Banna