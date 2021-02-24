After 2009, political leaders, activists, even leaders who had lost in the election, were appointed as chairmen or as directors to various banks. Then the banking sector saw one scam after the other. Evaluating this situation, Khondkar Ibrahim Khaled said, these changes have been bought about basically to politicise the banking sector.

“But banks are not a place for politics. Ten per cent of a bank’s funds belongs to the owner or the government. The rest is all public deposits. Bangladesh Bank is responsible for protecting the people’s money. That is why there is so much pressure on the central bank, so that it looks after the interests of the looters rather than public interest. That is the ugly truth,” said Ibrahim Khaled.

“There is no one to uphold the interests of the depositors,” he continued,

“If there was anyone, the BASIC Bank chairman would be punished. So in exchange of what is he being protected? He is no one’s relative, so has he given a share of the BASIC Bank’s loot to anyone? Or else why is he being shielded? The nation must be given a reply to these questions.”

He said that this has given rise to the assumption that a share of the money being looted from the state-owned and private banks must be going to certain quarters within the government and that is why they are being protected. This quarter within the government is not protecting them for nothing, he concluded.

Does that mean the banking sector is an area to mete out political favours?

Money is more powerful than position, the former banker replied. Money is the driving force of politics. Good politicians would never behave in this manner. But good politics has not been established in the country, not in any of the parties. And it’s all about the money from the banks.

The law was amended to keep the Bangladesh Bank governor in office. How does Ibrahim Khaled view that?

Ibrahim Khaled said there has been precedence of this during the rule of the BNP government. The chief justice had one time been with BNP and the BNP government extended the retirement age of judges to 67 years to retain him in office. Now after a long time, Awami League is doing the same. There is no problem in extending the age limit for a post, but it is not correct to change the law for this purpose. That will make the governor entirely obliged to the government. He will have to compromise.

Previously, when reports of irregularities appeared in the media, action was taken. Now the focus is more how the news was leaked to the media. What is Ibrahim Khaled’s experience in this regard?

He agrees that in the past if any such report appeared in the media, an inquiry was launched immediately. Now measures are taken so these irregularities are not exposed. That means those who are committing the misdemeanours are extremely powerful. It will be difficult to break out of this circle and restore a healthy environment in the banking sector. The government must have the intention from a top level to fix the sector, but there are no signs visible.

Commenting about his recent appointment as chairman to Intentional Leasing which had been looted by Prasanta Kumar Haldar, Khondkar Khaled Ibrahim said the Supreme Court judge had thought he would be able to do the difficult task. “In fact, I did carry out a lot of work, but PK Haldar and his associates had already looted money from the company and siphoned off some abroad. So unless PK Haldar is brought back to the country, nothing can be done. This will need a huge amount of effort and hard work which is not possible for me at my age. That is why I stepped down. The new chairman Nazrul Islam is a very competent man. He will be able to complete my unfinished work.”

Khondkar Khaled Ibrahim agreed that PK Haldar, no matter how crafty, couldn’t have pulled off the scam without being aided and abetted by certain powerful quarters. He said these quarters must be identified and exposed. “I hope the Anti-Corruption Commission does this, but given the prevailing circumstances, that does not seem likely.”