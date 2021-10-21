'Communal violence in Noakhali could be avoided if those in power took steps'

Whoever orchestrated the Cumilla incident did it with an ulterior motive. I do not think that what happened in different parts of the country following this, especially the violence in Chowmuhani, Noakhali, were carried out by actually pious persons. I think people who did this are extreme communal forces as well as some opportunists who are involved in looting.

Security should have been ensured in puja mandaps across the country after the Cumilla incident. Undoubtedly this violence could have been stopped if the administration remained cautious and took security measures, especially as the day of immersion was Friday, Jumma. But, the victims said the administration did not take any effective measures.