Cumilla city polls: ‘CEC faces hindrance at the very outset’

Yes, I’ve done everything, still I do that. Now the government is of Awami League. The local government ministry instructed me to work with the MP for any fund or work. This is in the law. He also wants development, I also want development. We came together because of our mutual interest. This is how it happens. In Chattogram, Mohiuddin Khan was a mayor during the government of BNP. Didn’t he compromise with the BNP government for the sake of development?

Yes, you could ask me, what would happen in the future. Where there’s no cow, you have to use horse for tilling. I will act on my own and will continue as far I can survive. I have been contesting in the polls. It’s alright he (the MP) has fielded his candidate. If he is better than me, he would win, otherwise I’ll win. There will be a change in person only, either he or me. I did not want to sour our relation for that. But the caustic way they have been talking … that’s not right. We have come to this place doing politics. We have seen everything – jail, fine etc.