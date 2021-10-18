'Cumilla was non-communal even during partition of 1947'

After the incident of Nanua Dighirpar, other temples and puja mandaps have been vandalised. Demonstrations have been organised from dawn to dusk across the city. Who do you think are responsible for this?

Anandamoee Kali Mandir is in front of my house. At least 100 people tried to carry out attacks here at 12:00pm. We, along with locals, resisted them. We informed the police about the matter. Police did not reach in time. They came again after 45 minutes, carrying brick chips, sticks and chilli powder. They were also resisted then. Later they tried to carry out attacks on Monohorpur Rajrajeshwari Kali Mandir.

Besides, they torched and vandalised Chanmoni Kali Mandir at Kaporiapatti. They carried out attacks on Rakhamay Kali Mandir at Thakurpara. In presence the of police, agitated youths and Hindu youths threw stones at each other. The administration has to investigate this incident. If this incident is not brought to justice, the Hindus who are affected they will not feel comfortable. We, Hindus and Muslims live together in our locality. When India and Pakistan were divided in 1947, the Cumilla municipality chairman Atindra Mohon Roy hoisted Pakistani flag at Cumilla town hall ground. We were then non-communal in Cumilla.