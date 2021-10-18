'Cumilla was non-communal even during partition of 1947'

What could be the cause of the unexpected incident at Cumilla puja mandap?
The attack on the Cumilla puja mandap is not an isolated incident. I think it is a planned issue of national politics. Hindus have been living for 700 years at Nanua Dighirpar. Muslims started living here afterwards. Hindu-Muslim harmony had been prevailing in this area for long. We help each other. We get together during a festival. Everything has diminished this time.
Why could the attacks on the puja mandap and subsequent incidents not be tackled easily?
The puja mandap at Nanua Dighirpar is a makeshift one. Durga puja is being held here since 2001. There was no CCTV in this puja mandap this year. The presence of police was also thin. Police delayed in reaching the spot after recovering the holy Quran from the puja mandap. The administration did not tackle the situation effectively. There was negligence on the part of the police. The police could have tackled the situation immediately if they had wanted. But the agitated people got the scope to demonstrate. Religious leaders were not present. Most of the young people between 18 and 32 years of old were unknown.
Many respected people live in Nanua Dighirpar. This area is culturally developed. This is a progressive area. How do you view the entire incident as a resident of this area?
Mohani Mohan Bardan is the first graduate in this district. He passed BA in 1863. Language martyr Ajit Kumar Guha's home is here. Eminent lawyer and landlord Ananga Nahar's home and late Lieutenant Colonel (retd) Akbar Hossain Bir Pratik's homes are also here.
The ancestral home of legendary musician Sachin Dev Burman is also here. We are ashamed that this incident took place in such an area of eminent persons. We cannot accept this in any way. The miscreants could do this easily as the puja mandap is set along a road without any security. Those who have done this have destabilised the country.
After the incident of Nanua Dighirpar, other temples and puja mandaps have been vandalised. Demonstrations have been organised from dawn to dusk across the city. Who do you think are responsible for this?
Anandamoee Kali Mandir is in front of my house. At least 100 people tried to carry out attacks here at 12:00pm. We, along with locals, resisted them. We informed the police about the matter. Police did not reach in time. They came again after 45 minutes, carrying brick chips, sticks and chilli powder. They were also resisted then. Later they tried to carry out attacks on Monohorpur Rajrajeshwari Kali Mandir.
Besides, they torched and vandalised Chanmoni Kali Mandir at Kaporiapatti. They carried out attacks on Rakhamay Kali Mandir at Thakurpara. In presence the of police, agitated youths and Hindu youths threw stones at each other. The administration has to investigate this incident. If this incident is not brought to justice, the Hindus who are affected they will not feel comfortable. We, Hindus and Muslims live together in our locality. When India and Pakistan were divided in 1947, the Cumilla municipality chairman Atindra Mohon Roy hoisted Pakistani flag at Cumilla town hall ground. We were then non-communal in Cumilla.
Did such incidents take place in Cumilla in the past?
Sir Salimullah went to Cumilla over the partition of Bengal in 1905. A demonstration was organised to stop his arrival. But that was not a big incident. Non-communal riots took place in Sonargaon in 1964. Committees were formed in areas to pacify people in Cumilla. Sentries were set up. Then Cumilla deputy commissioner Abu Zafar Obaidullah, Muslim league leader Abad Mia and Awami League leader Jahirul Qayum protected Cumilla. Now such untoward incidents are taking place in absence of politics of ideology. This is not a matter of Cumilla, it is a matter of the entire country.
