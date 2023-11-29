We aim to expand the market for Bangladeshi products in Australia

The education sector is a large source of revenue for Australia. There are at least eight universities among all the universities in Australia that are unquestionably of top international standard. Even the other universities maintain a good standard. Australia encourages students to come from abroad to study there.

Students from our country go to various countries to study. In view of the number of our students studying abroad, Australia is still not their main destination. Last week I visited four universities of Australia along with a few officials of the high commission. We asked the officials of these educational institutions to pay more attention to Bangladesh. There are over 40,000 Bangladeshi students in Malaysia. If they came to Australia, they would get a comparatively higher standard of education. Most of the students here can become permanent residents and get jobs here.