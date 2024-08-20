We are 'dalals' of Bangladesh, not of any other country

Ranadas Gupta: We want to maintain this confidence. Four members of the minority community were killed for joining the Student Movement Against Discrimination. So how will you say that the minorities didn't participate in this movement? You have noticed that thousands of youth from the hills staged a protest for creating obstacles to drawing graffiti in Chattogram.

The incidents of attacks decreased after the statements of chief adviser and former home adviser brigadier (Retd) Sakhawat Hossain were published in the newspapers.

Now the news of attacks is not coming in. We are noticing his positive mentality. We see this as positive.

