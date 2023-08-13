Financial sector weaknesses are a warning sign

Crisis may be a strong word. It is relative. There is crisis on one hand, and promise on the other. These are conflicting. Everything depends on how fast, how effectively and how efficiently we can take measures to address the weaknesses that have cropped up. There are all sorts of crises in our domestic economy. There is the serious concern about inflation. There are weaknesses in the foreign currency market, in the banking system. The bottom line is whether we are taking steps to address these. While not in all areas, there are many areas which are disheartening.

Correct measures must be taken in the banking sector so that those who are involved in irregularities get the message that this will no longer do. We have not managed to deliver that message. We say that we want to do this, but our actions do not match our words. Or, we have failed to do as much as required. We take a step forward and two backwards. An uncertainty, a state of flux prevails. That is why a clear message cannot be delivered. There can be many reasons behind why this message cannot be delivered?