"I will never forget the love of those train passengers"

Noticing a crack on the railway line, two farmers, Md Ziarul Rahman and Sajdar Ali, used a red ‘gamchha’ to signal a train to halt. The train stopped and around 800 passengers were saved from a serious accident. This incident took place on 17 February.

Ziarul and Sajdar live in Ramchandrapur village. It was Ziarul Rahman, 32, who noticed the crack on the railway line first and decided to signal the train to stop. He relates the incident in an interview with Prothom Alo.