Interest rates and dollar exchange rates must not be fixed

Amid this crisis, the finance minister will be presenting the budget for the new financial year. What issues do you think should be given priority in order to tackle the crisis, particularly in the financial and banking sectors?

As I said, there are many challenges. The main areas of concern are the trade deficit, fall in forex reserves, inflation, disparity in income and wealth, employment, health, education and social security. The budget is coming at a distinctive time. This calls for a special budget outside of the conventional income-expenditure calculations. It will not be possible to resolve the problems in one year, but the budget must contain specific implementable policies and strategies to tackle the problems and the challenges. Focus must be placed on accelerating economic activities, equitable development, improving people's living standards, ensuring economic stability and laying the foundation for sustainable development. The efficiency, integrity and initiatives of all government organisations, regulatory authorities and development-related institutions must be increased. The market, banks and other financial institutions must be more efficient, dynamic and supportive of development.

Lack of good governance in the financial and banking sectors, irregularities, corruption and money laundering have created huge problems at present. It is imperative to ensure proper monitoring, good governance and, above all, certain essential reforms. The problems in the finance sector are like a contagious disease spreading to the productive sector, trade and commerce, everywhere, slowing down the wheel of economy, and can even bring it to a halt. Timely, appropriate and tangible measures must be taken. Bangladesh must take more initiative. Political commitment is a must.