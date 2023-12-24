Prothom Alo:

The independent candidates who are contesting against the candidates nominated by Awami League, themselves are Awami League leaders too. What narrative will they take to the people?

They will point out any lapses in development in their areas. They will point out if the ‘boat’ candidate has amassed wealth. They will hold up their plans before the people. I feel there will be a stiff contest between the boat and the independent candidates on the 7 January election.

The independent candidates may clinch over 30 seats. It would not be surprising if several boat candidates are defeated by the independents. Jatiya Party will come up third.