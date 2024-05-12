Sovereignty of political leadership has been lost

Prothom Alo :

Debapriya Bhattacharya

In recent times there has been a synthesis and intensifying of economic trends. This came to notice due to the slowdown in growth. There are two reasons behind this. One is that the estimation of growth is being made every three months (on IMF conditions). The tendency of inflating the annual growth rate has been controlled in comparison to before. Last quarter (October-December 2023), growth was under 4 per cent. The second is, the pace of the economy has slowed due to a slump in investments and also a decrease in consumption. No one is saying that growth will increase in the coming fiscal (2024-25). The predictions of all international agencies have been depreciative.

Over the past 15 years of the present government, the total investment in ratio to the GDP could not be taken over 30 to 32 per cent. Private investment remains stuck at 23 to 24 per cent. Foreign investment too is almost at a standstill. Investment will fall further rather than increase in the days to come. The government is controlling credit flow for various reasons. Businesses are not getting the required foreign currency to open letters of credit to bring in raw materials and capital goods. And the wavering policy for interest rates failed to increase investment in the private sector. On the contrary, it is harming the interests of the small savers.

It's like this. The government so long has been operating a one-engine Boeing aircraft. The engine was government investment. The shut-down second engine was private investment. Now the power of the first engine is waning too. So long government investment had been 7 to 8 per cent of the GDP. The financial requirement of the government is not being met through revenue collection. The revenue budget is being exhausted on repaying debts, salaries and allowances, and subsidies. And so funds cannot be provided to implement the budget. Then again, we are unable to use foreign funds in projects as it is not possible to arrange the local supplementary funds for those projects. This year has seen an all-time low in Annual Development Programme implementation, only 27 per cent (In the first seven months).