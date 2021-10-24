'Lack of justice is instigating communal violence'

What could be the reason behind these attacks? Do you all have any idea about what could lie behind this violence?

How can we have any idea? It is the state's responsibility to find out. Before Durga Puja, home minister Asaduzzaman Khan had said there would be no militant attacks, but he didn't say there could be other attacks. If he had warned of such a possibility, perhaps the minority could have prepared accordingly.

I feel that the use of religion in politics is the reason behind the attack on the homes and temples of the minority. From the day that the use of religion in politics began, the attacks on the homes and temples of the minority and the usurping of their property, gained official acknowledgement. As long as religion will be used in politics, the Jamaat and Hefazat camps will gain indulgence. Whatever little spirit of the liberation war still remains, will also be harmed. The home minister said that no one will be spared, but because they are spared repeatedly, because justice is not done, these attacks are repeatedly launched on the minority community.