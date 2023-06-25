Cronyism is driving us against national interests

The dollar crisis has been on for over a year now. Many banks, the Islamic banks in particularly, are suffering from a liquidity crisis. There is the taka crisis along with the dollar crisis too. Why is the crisis continuing for so long?

The dollar crisis and liquidity crisis of today hasn't cropped up all of a sudden. No attention was paid to the problem when it was still not that acute. It was nurtured. When the problem exploded, then it more or less went out of our control. The gap between supply and demand of the dollar that has been created, is hardly likely to be resolved any time soon. Our economy is import-dependent. Food, raw materials for the industries and everything has to be imported. If this import-dependence could have been somehow decreased, the crisis would have been less acute. But decreasing the import-dependence on fuel, industrial raw materials and food is a long-term process. That is why there is no possibility of lessening the demand for dollars in the import sector any time soon.

The problem of dollar supply remains. Export revenue and remittance are the two major sources of our dollars. I see no possibility of any sudden increase in this area. If export revenue is to be increased, exports must be diversified, markets must be increased. Remittance is gradually on the rise, but this will not increase very rapidly due to various constraints. We will have to suffer from the dollar crisis, the foreign exchange crisis, not quite some time more.

We have taken up many mega projects. We are having to pay the installments on those. These will steadily pile up. IMF loans or loans from any other institution may provide temporary relief. We have to stand on our own strength. We have to look at both supply and demand so we can be more self-reliant.

The liquidity crisis in the banking sector is not an isolated matter. The liquidity crisis is an outward manifestation of the problems in our macro economy. Concerted efforts are required to overcome this.