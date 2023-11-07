'How do they sleep seeing all this death and destruction?'

It is clear that the Western world led by US President Joe Biden stands by Israel blindly. As a result, Israel has received a clear message, they have a license for genocide. Now, they can do anything they want.

They are bombing everywhere including hospitals, prayer houses and refugee camps. They have targeted the places where disparate Palestinians took shelter. They stopped everything including food, water, electricity and fuel.

Such a tragedy never happened anywhere in the world, not even during WWII. Gaza residents are going through a bigger holocaust than the Jewish Holocaust, and we must say this out loud. We are dying in front of the cameras.

I very much wish I could ask Joe Biden how he feels seeing all this. How do Rishi Sunak, Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz feel? About 4,000 children have been killed. How do they sleep? How do they enjoy their lives? When their children and grandchildren ask them, what do they say to explain these killings? History cannot be erased.

When children and grandchildren of these leaders will read the history of what their ancestors did, how will they answer them? You do not need to answer to us. Give answers to your families.