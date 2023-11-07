'How do they sleep seeing all this death and destruction?'

We saw the Jabalia refugee camp was attacked even after huge criticism. Many people were killed, and buildings were demolished. Why is Israel not being restrained from bombing and killing people?
It is clear that the Western world led by US President Joe Biden stands by Israel blindly. As a result, Israel has received a clear message, they have a license for genocide. Now, they can do anything they want.
They are bombing everywhere including hospitals, prayer houses and refugee camps. They have targeted the places where disparate Palestinians took shelter. They stopped everything including food, water, electricity and fuel.
Such a tragedy never happened anywhere in the world, not even during WWII. Gaza residents are going through a bigger holocaust than the Jewish Holocaust, and we must say this out loud. We are dying in front of the cameras.
I very much wish I could ask Joe Biden how he feels seeing all this. How do Rishi Sunak, Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz feel? About 4,000 children have been killed. How do they sleep? How do they enjoy their lives? When their children and grandchildren ask them, what do they say to explain these killings? History cannot be erased.
When children and grandchildren of these leaders will read the history of what their ancestors did, how will they answer them? You do not need to answer to us. Give answers to your families.
The US claims they told Israel to avoid civilian casualties. At the same time, the US is also saying Israel has the right to self-defence…
The US is the collaborator of this killing. Bombs that are falling on Gaza are manufactured in the US. The vessels that they are using are also from the US. All the ammunition that Israel has is made by the US and the Western world. They are also responsible for this genocide.
They, in fact, want to fool the world by saying Israel has the right to defend itself. But how long will they continue this trick? That's enough. Now people understand everything.
But that is not stopping bloodshed.
That means nothing is touching the Western governments. They have killed their own feelings. They have kept their feelings deep inside the freezer.
Joe Biden visited Israel. Antony Blinken came to the Middle East twice. Demands for a ceasefire arose inside and outside the US. Do you think there will be any visible change now?
We no longer need morphine. We have been living on morphine for 75 years. This time we want to eradicate the disease. If the disease is not eliminated this time, we will be returning to the circle of violence.
The misery that the Palestinians have been suffering for 75 years will not end in the next 75 years. If Israel thinks they would evict all Palestinians and live in the entire country, they would not live in peace unless they give us freedom, leave our homeland and allow us to live with dignity.
We want to live with our self-identity and our passports on our land. We want our airport, and our children to go to our schools, colleges and universities like every other country. Why do we have to live in such a way?
Bangladesh has recognised the State of Palestine. How does the world see Palestine? What are Gaza, West Bank and Jenin regions?
Palestine is a country that fell into the traps of the occupier. Gaza is a southern province of Palestine. The West Bank has gone under the control of the occupiers. Gaza shares no border with the West Bank. People from Gaza go to the West Bank via Israel. Gaza is a small area of 363 sqkm. It is 41 km long and 15-17 km wide and shares a border with Rafah of Egypt. The Mediterranean Sea is on one side while Israel is on the east and north.
Israel somewhat surrounds us. Many call Gaza an open prison. I call it a concentration camp. It is nothing but a concentration camp. It is like what the Nazis had done.
Israel is trying to say they have left Gaza, and Hamas controls the strip entirely. Could you make it a little bit clearer?
They want to say they have withdrawn the troops from Gaza, but where did they go? Their troops have sieged Gaza and they have stopped the lifeline of Gaza. Gaza residents can neither get out nor enter. If 1,000 people want to go somewhere from Gaza, Israel allows 4-5 people. Even food and medicine vehicles require permission from the Israelis.
Now the Israelis are making up stories. People make stories in times of necessity. Gaza was attacked in 2008, 2011, 2014, 2021 and 2022. Sixty per cent of Gaza is destroyed. They have no homes and live with families and relatives in tents. Had the Israelis told the truth, they would have reconstructed Gaza, and not bombed repeatedly.
Seventy-five per cent of the people in this region have no jobs. These unemployed people depend on the remaining 25 per cent, who are the employees of the Palestinian National Authority.
On which authorities do people in Gaza depend for water, electricity and other services? What is the arrangement for education and health?
They depend on Ramallah. Israel supplies water and electricity, and Ramallah pays the bills. There are 35 hospitals in Gaza. Friendly states have built hospitals for people living here. Most of the children study at UN schools. We value education the most. Say, someone may not have money, but he has a PhD, then no parents hesitate to marry off their daughter with him.
Indonesia and Malaysia run hospitals in Gaza. Boys and girls from Gaza also study at various medical colleges in Bangladesh. At present, 30 physicians who passed from Bangladesh medical colleges work at various hospitals in Gaza. Healthcare is provided under the supervision of the Palestinian Authority.
What the Israelis have done is that they are destroying hospitals because people have taken shelter here. Many hospitals have been closed due to a shortage of fuel. If there is no electricity, how will babies survive in incubators? How will surgery be conducted? ICUs are nearly closed. Surgery cannot be conducted without light. Hospitals have collapsed.
We are hearing that Joe Biden wants a ceasefire. They never came to Gaza and saw what the situation was. They still want to support Israel, but their people are opposing them. Their people are also saying this is enough. Now they must pay the price.
How will the countries supporting Israel pay the price? Could you please explain?
People have a conscience. They know that to maintain silence after seeing brutality also means to support brutality. People cannot do so. I am not talking about their governments, but people with a conscience will certainly hold their leaders accountable because they talk about human values more.
How can they lecture on democracy and human rights? When we see they do not care about these values, how will we believe them? Will anyone believe them ever? I am referring to the US government and their allies.
We have received responses from people across the world. We are sacrificing our blood; our children are giving their lives; our women are dying; attempts are on to destroy us, but we have won the hearts of the people in return for everything. Now we depend on the support of the people.
You talked about the US and their allies. What response did you receive from the Arab world? We only heard Jordan's King Abdullah making strong remarks. Their foreign minister placed a proposal at the UN and continued diplomatic efforts. What are the other countries doing?
What the Arab world has done is 'okay,' but when people start drowning they must be saved. Promises only do not work. We are drowning, we are not swimming. It is time to do something. They are sweet-talking, and also supporting us, but will word of mouth save us from drowning?
The people of Gaza need food, water, medicines and fuel. We do not need to know now what has been written on paper. Let trucks carrying the flags of 22 Arab countries arrive at the Gaza border and enter the strip forcefully. What will Israel do to them? Why are the Arab countries not doing so?
Jordan ousted Israeli diplomats. Four more countries also have diplomatic ties with Israel, and they can at least recall their diplomats and remove Israeli diplomats. They can say out loud that this is enough and now you must pay the price.
Let's say your child committed an offence. What will you do? You will discipline them, and they will not commit the same offence again. If you affectionately tell them not to do it, they will continue to commit the same offence repeatedly. It turns out that the allies of Israel are telling the country to keep killing people, but gradually, and not in front of our eyes. Henry Kissinger advised Yitzhak Rabin, “Kill the people, but do it in secret.”
This cabinet of Benjamin Netanyahu is said to be most extremist, especially, two members of this cabinet -- Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Yoel Smotrich. Ben-Gvir entered the Al Aqsa premises, and Smotrich raised questions on the existence of the Palestinians at a speech in Paris. They have aggravated the anger of the Palestinians.
What Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Yoel Smotrich have said and done is unacceptable. Think what would happen if any Palestinian did the same as how Smotrich denied the existence of Palestine. However, the cabinet of Bibi (Benjamin Netanyahu) is more radical than others, but the past governments maintained similar policies. They stabbed from the back wearing masks, the government of Bibi does not feel the necessity to hide anything.
Let me ask you a personal question. Have you any relatives in Gaza? Can you meet them?
No, we cannot meet them when we want. And, now we speak to someone in Gaza once every five or six days. Telecommunication and internet connections are often disconnected. Their communication with the entire world has stopped. My son-in-law is from Gaza. Fifty-seven people from his family and relatives were killed. We do know what the situation is now.
The Israelis are trying to say that this suffering of the people of Gaza is because of the Hamas' attack on Israel although the UN Secretary General António Guterres said the 7 October did not come out of nowhere. We have seen that the Western media repeatedly asking the Palestinian representatives about same question on whether they condemn the Hamas attack…
António Guterres spoke correctly. The attack of Hamas on 7 October has a background that began in 1948. The Palestinians have been victims of torture for 75 years. Israel is violating one international law after another. Who has made these laws? Us? You? The allies of Israel have made these, and we just signed those. They made the laws, and they are appeasing Israel even after it's violating those laws. Israel knows they are the lone country in the world that is above the law.
When I heard Hamas fighters killed children, I could not sleep. How could one be a martyr by killing children? Later I started inquiring and learned that Hamas targeted Israel's military establishments and police outposts, and they attacked there. And the women who were there were not general people. Women are more than 30 per cent of the Israeli military. Women receive military training there.
Hamas and Fatah have a difference of opinions. Do you support this fight against Hamas?
Whoever is a child of Palestinian parents is my closest relative. Yes, we have ideological differences. Fatah is trying to resolve the problems politically. Since there is no balance in power, we have always wanted independence through peaceful talks. Hamas wants to free the country by fighting. Seventy per cent of people in Palestine do not actively support any party to that extent. However, we all are in consensus on one point, and that is we all want independence, we want peace.
Tell us about yourself. Where did your ancestors live? Were their families affected by the Nakba in 1948? What future do you see?
My grandparent was the mayor of Akka City which is in Israel. Almost all of our families were evicted from there. My father was an agriculture engineer. He fought for the country and could never return to his homeland.
I went there once after getting permission for 24 hours from the Israelis. I entered the land of my ancestors at 12:00am at night and returned to Palestine at 12:00am the next night.
I studied at the UN school in Lebanon and worked in the army for a while. Then I went to Kabul, Afghanistan and did my graduation and post-graduation in political science at Kabul University.
What future of Palestine do you see? Are there any hopes or dreams?
Dear sister, we have been fighting for freedom for 75 years. We do not know how many years we will have to fight. But know one thing -- it is more respectable to polish shoes at home in my own country than become an ambassador of a non-independent country.
* This interview appeared in the print and the online editions of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Hasanul Banna