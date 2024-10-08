Unite for reforms, this chance won’t come again

Prothom Alo :

A question has been raised as to how long you all will remain at the helm. When will you hold the election? There was mention of one and a half years or two years. Have you had the chance to fix a specific timeline?

Dr Muhammad Yunus: We are discussing this matter among ourselves. Our work is clear cut. This work is preparing for the election. We must start this work. There will be a stream of preparations for the elections. Then there is the work for reforms. These will go hand in hand. These are not separate matters that we will complete one and start the other.

The election preparations will be about the election, when it will be held, what can be done, how far we will go and so on. Then there are reforms. Reforms are pivotal. This election is to establish reforms. So, when the preparations for the election are done, the reforms are organised but not executed, then the question will arise whether you will go for reforms or for the election. That is up to you all.

We will carry out the preparations. You will see how much time we are giving to these tasks. You will keep an eye on that. So it is not that we will set a deadline or that you will take whatever we can give within this time frame. It is about two preparations. If you say, hold the election, we are ready to hold the election. But it would be wrong to hold the election first.

We will proceed with the election and the reforms at the same speed. We will reach a point when the election preparations are complete. Then the election can be held on any date announced. We will ask whether we will announce the election date or proceed a little further. That is how the time will be fixed.