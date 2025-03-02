The term 'Devil Hunt' is dehumanising

Sayeed Ahmad: The minority issue and the ethnic issue must be seen separately. The minority issue, particularly the religious minority, the Hindus to be more specific, is a complex issue. After the change in political scenario on 5 August, there were several allegations about attacks on members of the Hindu community or on their establishments. It is undeniable that these incidents are partly political. Even though there have been no elections in the country in the true sense for quite some time, generally speaking those of the Hindu faith are perceived to be involved with Awami League. And that is why some of them may have been attacked. Then again, miscreants and opportunists took advantage of the circumstances. That is why many Hindus were victims. Just as such incidents took place after 5 August, these incidents took place during the rule of Awami League too. But this time these matters were magnified due to the exaggerated and motivated reports by the Indian media. There was an effort to depict these attacks as taking place simply because they were members of the Hindu community. Whether the cause is political, communal or a matter of law and order, they cannot be dismissed as isolated incidents.

Each and every incident must be investigated and action taken accordingly. Unless this is done, it will not be possible to prevent such incidents and the risks for the minority community will not abate.

The issue of the indigenous people, particularly those of the hill regions, is particularly sensitive. Did the hill people feel the same sense of freedom and relief that we people of the plains felt after 5 August? They wanted to air their grievances. Some tried to prevent them from doing so. Such incidents are certainly a hindrance to building an inclusive state and society.