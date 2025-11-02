A 270-day obligation for constitutional reform is practically impossible

Ridwanul Hoque: The recommendation that the newly elected parliament will also act as a Constitution Reform Council is also an inconsistent idea. An elected parliament can act as a constituent assembly if it is to frame a new constitution. But the political parties have not reached a consensus on drafting a new constitution. They have only suggested retaining the current constitution with a few additions and deletions. The proposed changes to 48 articles of the constitution can be made through constitutional amendments in parliament. There is no need for a separate constitutional reform council.

The 270-day obligation imposed for constitutional reform is unprecedented in any country. It is theoretically problematic and practically impossible. We cannot impose anything in constitutional deliberations. This must be done through parliamentary discussions. Who implements the constitution? The political parties. So why are their discussions being dismissed as insignificant?

There are also questions about the Commission’s recommendation that the government issue the “July National Charter Implementation (Constitutional Reform) Order, 2025.” In the absence of parliament, all ordinances are constitutionally issued by the President. So how can the government issue a separate order on the July Charter?

We must not forget that, by nature, the interim government is akin to a caretaker government. This government has accepted the current constitution as the basis of its legitimacy. As a result, the interim government was formed through the President’s approval or order. Following that, the President has issued many ordinances in the absence of parliament. If the July Charter needs to be given legal validity, it must be done through a presidential ordinance.

From the Commission’s recommendations, it appears they think that if the government issues an order in any manner and publishes it in the gazette, it will automatically become law. But that will not happen in reality. In the absence of parliament, this must be done through an ordinance. Whether the next parliament will retain the ordinance will depend on that parliament. These matters have not been properly considered in the recommendations.