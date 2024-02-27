We have to advance maintaining balance in relations

Prothom Alo :

After winning the 12th national election, Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has talked about three challenges ahead for the new government. Those are: politics, economy and diplomacy. How do you view the challenges as the foreign minister?

The scope and area of work of the foreign ministry are extended to a great extent. We are going through a turbulent time. The world is divided now. It is not so easy to become successful diplomatically in this period. The main motto of our diplomacy is friendship to all, malice to none. We follow the foreign policy the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had given.

There was a big challenge over the parliamentary election. First, whether the election would be held or not; second, whether the election would be acceptable to all or not if it is held. However, it is proven that a good election has been held in our country and the entire world has been able to realise that.

Those who had confusion have overcome that. Heads of states and governments of 70 countries have congratulated the prime minister. US president Joe Biden in a letter to prime minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed willingness of his government to work with the government of Sheikh Hasina and to deepen relations further. That means, we had a first challenge whether the government would be acceptable across the world.