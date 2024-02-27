We have to advance maintaining balance in relations

Prothom Alo :
After winning the 12th national election, Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has talked about three challenges ahead for the new government. Those are: politics, economy and diplomacy. How do you view the challenges as the foreign minister?
The scope and area of work of the foreign ministry are extended to a great extent. We are going through a turbulent time. The world is divided now. It is not so easy to become successful diplomatically in this period. The main motto of our diplomacy is friendship to all, malice to none. We follow the foreign policy the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had given.
There was a big challenge over the parliamentary election. First, whether the election would be held or not; second, whether the election would be acceptable to all or not if it is held. However, it is proven that a good election has been held in our country and the entire world has been able to realise that.
Those who had confusion have overcome that. Heads of states and governments of 70 countries have congratulated the prime minister. US president Joe Biden in a letter to prime minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed willingness of his government to work with the government of Sheikh Hasina and to deepen relations further. That means, we had a first challenge whether the government would be acceptable across the world.
Do you mean the post-election challenges?
Yes, after the election. After the election, our government has been an acceptable government to all across the world and all have expressed their keen interest to work with us. We are also advancing with an intention to work with all.
What diplomatic challenges do you, as a foreign minister, see ahead of the government?
Bangladesh is an important country from a global perspective. It is a growing economy and the people have purchasing capacity. Diplomacy these days revolves around trade to a great extent. As a result, everyone wants to maintain relations with us. It is not an easy task to maintain a balance of relations with all. But so far we have been successful. We have excellent relations with Russia.
The relations built through the liberation war are rooted deeply. The prime minister said, “We don’t want war”. The Ukrainian president wanted to meet the prime minister and Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a meeting with the prime minister. At the time, the prime minister requested him to find a way to stop the war. We have to go ahead maintaining the balance of relations. We want to advance the country by improving relations with all--east-west, north-south.
We have noticed the position of the US as the country laid emphasis on the free and fair election. After the election, they expressed their regrets in the statements. Afterward, Biden wrote a letter to the prime minister. Has the US government taken the policy to advance relations in its interest keeping aside issues like the election and good governance?
I don’t want to speak about what they said and wrote in what context. I want to talk about those that we want. Our relations with the US are excellent. The US has a great role in our development journey of 52 years.
We are working together to tackle terrorism and extremism in the international arena. We work together in the international forum in various ways. We have our distinct position on various issues. But we want to advance our relations with the US further.
You are saying that despite differences in opinions on various issues, your concentration is to advance relations…
There may be a difference in opinions. But India is our tested and trusted friend, this is the reality. India has assisted us in various ways in unfavourable situations. But it is not that we will be able to reach a consensus on all issues all the time.
That is applicable to the US too. But we want to advance our relations further. Through the relations, the people will be benefited. We want to continue working with this purpose.
The West is always vocal about freedom of expression alongside elections and democracy. Many think some sections of the Cyber Security Act and the proposed Data Protection Act have become very important in the context of future investment and trade. How do you view the importance of freedom of expression?
The Cyber Security Act has been formulated to protect the interests of all people of the country. This law is being formulated in all countries. This law exists in the West and all the member states of the European Union. So our law is not an isolated one. They had objections over some sections of the Cyber Security Act.
Those have been amended. So this law is helpful in ensuring security. The way freedom of speech is exercised in our country is evident when we watch talk shows at night or take a look at the newspapers. If we compare the situation with many developing countries, the freedom of expression is much more extensive in our country. The scope of freedom of expression is much higher in our country than the countries whose citizens place these questions internationally.
The US has been expressing their discontent about labour rights for several years. What challenges may arise for their concerns over labour rights in future?
I don’t see this as a challenge. They may give their opinions. We have done many things that are required for the development of the labourers and ensuring their rights in the context of our country. There is a necessity to do more in future. The US may give their opinion. We will take the decision as to which of the suggestions can be applied in the Bangladesh context.
Relations with neighbouring India have grown to a special level in the last decade. Still, some issues, including the signing of the Teesta water sharing agreement, the elimination of tariff and non-tariff barriers, and the removal of trade discrimination have not been addressed. At a time when the two nations are talking about the priorities of the future partnership, is it not essential to address these particular issues quickly?
I have discussed the unresolved issues during my trip to India. We could not stop the border killings. If non-lethal weapons are used in cases of criminal activities on the border, it is possible to ensure that no deaths take place due to firing. Also, the issue of sharing water of Teesta river was discussed.
In this regard, there is no deficit of goodwill from the Indian union government. As per the Indian constitution, they must receive permission from the state government. Besides, they are awaiting an election. They have no shortage of interest in addressing these issues. At the same time, the Ganges Waters Treaty needs to be renewed; we discussed the issue too.
The Indian national security advisor, Ajit Doval, recently visited Dhaka and met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Later, you met him at the beginning of your visit to Delhi and you discussed the Myanmar issue. Can you please clarify how Bangladesh and India can help each other on the Myanmar issue?
Our country hosts about 1.2 million Rohingyas from Myanmar. I think India has an opportunity to play a pivotal role in the repatriation of Rohingyas. China also has the same opportunity. We have discussed these issues and sought India's help.
Due to the recent unrest inside Myanmar, a total of 330 people, including members of the security forces, army, and their families, entered our country. Since both countries share the border with Myanmar, there have been infiltrations of Myanmar nationals into India as well as Bangladesh. Many have entered India as well due to the recent crisis in Myanmar. So we should work together to solve this problem.
Recently, geopolitical competition has increased centering Bangladesh and this region. Regarding the election in Bangladesh, all are aware of the positions of China, India, and Russia on one side and that of the United States (US) and European nations on the other. Against such a backdrop, how will Bangladesh carry forward the balanced relationship with all?
We do not engage in enmity with anyone. So I do not see any problem in maintaining relations with all. We have been able to set an example in different cases. It is not a tough job for us to maintain all sides; we have done that in the past and will continue to do so in future.
India is a tested friend of the current government, while there is a growing relationship with China. Sometimes, there prevails a type of discomfort in India regarding the intimacy of Bangladesh with China. How challenging is this for the government to advance relations with India and China in the same parallel?
We have very good relations with India. Their contribution to our fight for liberation will be written in gold as long as Bangladesh exists. India has always stood by us in times of crisis, while China is also our development partner. Many of our projects have their assistance.
India has never asked to refrain from receiving assistance and projects from China. They have security concerns in some cases. Since India is the closest neighbour, we need to listen to their security concerns.
The Rohingya repatriation process could not be commenced even after seven years. Three attempts for repatriation have failed. International funding for the Rohingyas is also decreasing significantly. Additionally, the recent conflict in Myanmar has made the resolution of the Rohingya crisis even more uncertain. In such a situation, is the government considering any alternative to solve the Rohingya problem?
We are not considering anything else. We hope we can start repatriation once the situation in Myanmar clears up.
Recently, Bangladesh is buying arms from different countries and laying emphasis on defence cooperation. Is it being done considering the strategic transition of the relations, or is it limited to the purchase of military equipment?
We have not engaged in war with anyone, and do not want it in future. We have undertaken Forces Goal-2030 to modernise our armed forces. There is a need to modernise the armed forces through the goal. And we have to purchase military equipment for modernisation. It is an ongoing process. But our focus is on trade. Regarding the strategic transition of relations, we see the issue from a wider context.
* This interview, originally published in the print and online editions of Prothom Alo, has been rewritten in English by Rabiul Islam and Misbahul Haque