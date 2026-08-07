Army Chief didn’t want power or bloodshed; he wanted a political solution

Fazle Elahi Akbar: In my view, the decisive moment came when the government decided to deploy the army to confront the public. From observing various events both at home and abroad, I have found that authoritarian governments usually try to control unrest first by using the police and paramilitary forces. But when they have to bring in the army to suppress the people, the situation changes completely. Very few governments anywhere in the world have successfully crushed a mass movement by relying on the military.

I have told BNP leaders many times that no matter how large a movement they organise, no major change will occur until the military establishment aligns itself with the aspirations of the people. In the past, BNP held many large rallies and protests in Dhaka, but by the end of the day, the situation always returned to where it had been.

During the July movement, however, a different picture emerged once the army was deployed. The public did not treat soldiers as adversaries. Instead, people approached them, shook their hands, climbed onto armored vehicles, and spoke with them. This behaviour also influenced the soldiers. After all, they are members of the same society. Their families, relatives, and children were living through the same circumstances. At that point, I felt that once the army had entered the streets, it would be very difficult for the government to survive.

There was also a psychological dimension. For many years, certain forces, including the police, had been given special importance and privileges. The army saw those forces being used against the public. But when the military itself was finally placed face-to-face with common citizens, an internal resistance emerged. For a soldier, firing on the people of his own country is not an easy thing to do.