Sri Lanka proves the consequences of cronyism in a country

Firstly, I think economic matters must be considered from the angle of political economy. Overall economic interests need to be considered. If the country’s economy runs to protect the interests of family or dynasty, then the situation is bound to worsen. In 2019, Sri Lanka’s status declined from the high middle income country to lower middle income country. That means, Sri Lanka could not maintain their achievement. From the Sri Lanka’s instance we realise, growth will not necessarily be automatic if economic development is achieved. Taking lessons from Sri Lanka, we must remain cautious about dangers if the country’s turns into cronyism.

Secondly, surely there is necessity of infrastructural development and mega projects, but considering their economic viability is extremely necessary. Maybe unnecessary big projects have not been as yet in our country, but those undertaken could become burdensome if the expenses are exorbitantly high and it takes much more time to implement those. We must remember that big projects are implemented by taking loans and we pay interest for that.

Thirdly, China and India are two biggest players in terms of geopolitics in this region. They are our neighbours and closer countries. We have strong trading and economic relations with them. It is not possible for us to ignore any of them. Maintaining the balance is very important here. What we have seen in case of Sri Lanka is that, more often than not the country tilted towards this way or that way. This was because of the country’s internal politics. Their politicians could not show the maturity of maintaining balance while dealing with two large countries. We have to take a cautious stance in this regard. We have to strike a balance in this regard.