'No clear future for the Rohingyas in sight'

The international community was in no way involved in the relocation process. That is why the UN, the European Union and several human rights organisations raised objections to this. On 12 November last year, five international rights organisations sought permission to visit Bhashan Char but the government didn’t allow that. The UN wanted to send a technical evaluation team but they were denied permission too. The government, however, said the UN didn't seek any permission officially.

Another reason of their objection is that Bhashan Char is only a 20-year-old island and was never inhabited before. They raised the question whether relocating Rohingyas to such a remote island would put them at risk. Undeniably, the relocating the Rohingyas to Bhashan Char reflects the goodwill of the government, but it would have been better if the controversy could have been avoided.