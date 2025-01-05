Exclusive interview: Abu Alam Shahid Khan
Double dealing practice through cadres must be stopped
Inter-cadre conflict is ongoing in the public administration. On the one hand there is admin cadre and 25 other cadres on the other. Both sides remain stick to their positions and continue protests to realise their demands. In this context, former secretary Abu Alam Shahid Khan spoke with Prothom Alo. The interview was taken by Sohrab Hassan.
Prothom Alo :
What is the reason behind the conflict between the administration cadre and the 25 other cadres?
Abu Alam Shahid Khan: The bureaucracy we have inherited began during the British colonial period. After the British left, both India and Pakistan carried on their legacy. The problem, however, is that while India developed an independent, neutral, and professional civil service, Pakistan did not. There were no elected representatives, and the military rulers ran the country.
After independence, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman also did not make an effort to establish an independent, honest, and neutral bureaucracy. The current dispute in the public administration began after 1975. Ziaur Rahman created 28 cadres, and from that time, unhealthy competition among the different cadres began.
Prothom Alo :
What is the solution to this problem?
Abu Alam Shahid Khan: The solution is to form a public administration with independent, talented, and efficient civil servants. Otherwise, neither democracy nor good governance in Bangladesh will be secure. If civil servants are politicised, the administration will not function properly, and the people will be deprived of services.
Prothom Alo :
The cadre issue has been ongoing for a long time. Why has it reached such an extreme point recently?
Abu Alam Shahid Khan: I would hold the chief of the Public Administration Reform Commission, Muyeed Chowdhury, responsible for this problem. At the meeting on 17 December, one of the commission members asked journalists to go and study. The journalists reacted angrily. As the chair, it was his duty to calm everyone down, but instead, he added fuel to the fire.
He gave a 50+50 formula for promotions for government officials. He also said that a test would be required for promotion to the position of Secretary. This is unheard of anywhere in the world. Naturally, other service officers will protest because they will benefit from the new formula.
Prothom Alo :
There are allegations that the administration cadre officials are receiving more benefits.
Abu Alam Shahid Khan: During the Public Service Commission exam, candidates choose their preferred cadre. The allocation of cadres is based on merit. For example, someone who scores 700 might get the administration cadre, while someone who scores 500 might get the fisheries cadre. You cannot simply treat both as equal.
Prothom Alo :
Officials from the 25 cadres object to the idea that administration cadre officials, who have not gained experience in the ministries they are assigned to, are being placed in leadership positions there.
Abu Alam Shahid Khan: Experience in fieldwork is not the same as holding top positions in a ministry. A health secretary does not need to be a physician. What matters is whether they are efficient in administrative work. One person might have 30 years of administrative experience, while another may have worked in the field, but the two should not be compared directly. Look at the examples of India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. No agricultural official becomes the agriculture secretary. The secretary of science and technology comes from the administration.
I believe that all those in public administration are public servants. This double dealing practice through cadres must be stopped.
Prothom Alo :
Over the past 15 years, there have been widespread promotions in the administration without vacant positions.
Abu Alam Shahid Khan: This has happened due to pressure. The administration was not functioning properly. Now, if those in large numbers protest and demand their rights, another problem will arise.
In our time, candidates had to sit for the BCS exam of 1600 marks, with 400 marks for Bengali and English. We had to write essays with 100 marks for English and 100 marks for Bangla. These 200 marks were left due to pressure from technical professionals.
Prothom Alo :
When will we see results from the efforts to reform public administration?
Abu Alam Shahid Khan: I do not expect major changes during the interim government’s time. However, it is the responsibility of an elected government to consider the entire issue and create an independent, efficient, and neutral bureaucracy.
Look at India and Pakistan, where every ministry’s top position is filled by administration cadre officials - like the ICS and CSP. They do not face such issues.
Prothom Alo :
The current face-off between the administration and 25 cadres has created instability in public administration. How will this be resolved?
Abu Alam Shahid Khan: The 50+50 formula has not been formally announced. After submitting the report to the government, they will make a decision. There may be discussions about the recommendations. Our main issue was ensuring fair and free elections and enhancing the overall efficiency of public administration. But Muyeed Chowdhury has made a non-issue into an issue. Now, he must solve it.
Prothom Alo :
227 BCS candidates, who passed all the exams, were excluded under the pretext of police verification. How do you view this? This happened even under the Awami League government ...
Abu Alam Shahid Khan: That may have happened under the Awami League government because it was a fascist government. Searching the family history of candidates under the guise of police verification was grossly unjust. However, the interim government had promised not to discriminate against any citizen and not to unjustly deprive anyone. Now, those who were deprived due to police verification under the previous government have been appointed. But under this government, it is unethical and a violation of basic rights to exclude anyone based on intelligence reports.
Prothom Alo :
The government has said they will reconsider if the candidates apply.
Abu Alam Shahid Khan: This cannot happen in a civilised country. You treated them unfairly and then told them to apply. I have heard the cries of young men and women standing outside the secretariat. Calling for reconsideration is mockery. The state should compensate them.
Prothom Alo :
The police chief and the RAB chief have apologised to the people for the incidents during the Awami League government's tenure. Why haven’t the top officials of public administration apologised?
Abu Alam Shahid Khan: Civil servants are not just administration cadre officials. Officials from all cadres have been involved in duties during the rigged elections orchestrated by the Awami League. No official from any cadre has refused to perform their duties. I believe that from the secretary to the DC and SP, down to lower-level employees, no one can shirk their responsibility. However, those who were in leadership should apologise. The 1.2 million employees cannot apologise.
Prothom Alo :
Thank you.
Abu Alam Shahid Khan: Thank you.
* This interview appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Rabiul Islam