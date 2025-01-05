Double dealing practice through cadres must be stopped

Prothom Alo :

What is the reason behind the conflict between the administration cadre and the 25 other cadres?

Abu Alam Shahid Khan: The bureaucracy we have inherited began during the British colonial period. After the British left, both India and Pakistan carried on their legacy. The problem, however, is that while India developed an independent, neutral, and professional civil service, Pakistan did not. There were no elected representatives, and the military rulers ran the country.

After independence, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman also did not make an effort to establish an independent, honest, and neutral bureaucracy. The current dispute in the public administration began after 1975. Ziaur Rahman created 28 cadres, and from that time, unhealthy competition among the different cadres began.