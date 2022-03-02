UK has provided Ukrainian troops with training and weapons

This has been a completely unprovoked assault against an innocent neighbour. This is so abhorrent. This is not the way international affairs are conducted. This is not the way countries behave towards their neighbours and it is completely against international laws. So it is a really shocking and egregious act by Russia on its neighbours for which there is no conceivable excuse or justification. This is an illegal act. It is a complete black and white situation where Russia is behaving the way it is, completely unjustifiable and illegal. That is the first thing.

The second thing is, the way the campaign appears to be conducted clearly appears to be resulting in what is thought to be war crimes and it is notable that the International Criminal Court prosecutor has said he will be investigating what is going on. It is obviously hard sitting here to judge exactly what is actually happening in Ukraine, but there are credible media reports of heavy artillery being used in built up areas, of civilians being indiscriminately targeted and of heavy battlefield weapons being used. The campaign shouldn’t have been conducted in the first place. It was completely illegal to start with. And the way the campaign is being carried out, appears to be in breach of any sort of civilised behaviour and may well result in war crimes being committed. So the fact that it is taking place is appalling, and the way it is being conducted also appears to be appalling.

In terms of how we are responding , there has been an extraordinary degree of unity among the international community to this crisis. So we, our friends, partners and allies in the NATO, the European Union, the US and elsewhere have taken an unprecedented range of measures. Obviously sanctions are often used in these situations, but the shocking nature of what the Russians have done and the way of doing it, means we have imposed sanctions of unprecedented severity. And as an impact of that you can see in the fact that the ruble has crashed and the Russian central bank has had to double interest rates which is a crisis measure. So I think it is fair to say that we will be able to inflict quite a bit of economic pressure on Russia. And we hope that will have the effect of making Russia think again about its illegal, unprovoked, unjustified invasion of Ukraine. But if that doesn’t happen, then obviously these sanctions will remain in place. This includes banning Russian aircraft from aerospace, sanctioning Russian assets, a range of Russian banks and individuals, making it much harder for Russia to engage with the international economy.

There are some really unprecedented measures like Germany now deciding it will not commission the Nord Stream 2 pipe line. Then there is affecting a flight ban on Russian aircraft to a very wide range of countries and range of measures that will make it very difficult for Russia to use its reserves to prop up its currency. So these are measures that will have a real impact on Russia.