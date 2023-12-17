‘I see nothing good ahead with this trend of politics’

Prothom Alo:

Can we not resolve our own political problems? Is our mindset responsible for this, or is there any historical context to this?

There can be anthropological and geographical reasons behind this. There was a time when Kolkata was most advanced in knowledge, science, thought and studies. From Japan, China, and the states of Indochina, or Iran, Iraq, Egypt right down to South America, there was no city at par with Kolkata. When politics was taken up in the Indian subcontinent during the British rule, we find a few names among Bengali leaders like Surendranath Bandopadhaya, Chittaranjan Das, Sher-e-Bangla AK Fazlul Haque and a others. But political leadership did not remain in their hands. It went to the hands of the North Indian leaders.

Many are of the opinion that the Bengalis, anthropologically speaking, lack in political capacity and mindset. We fail to display a long-standing acumen in politics. We cannot build up united forces. Then again, many feel that due to Bangladesh’s geographical location, climate, the manner in which we have abundant crop yield with minimum labour, our food habits (where rice is indispensible), the people here are not physically or mentally strong either.

Anthropological and geographical reasons are seen at the failure for democracy to grow in Bangladesh. If we look at the anti-British movement, questions arise there why the Bengalis could not succeed. In the 19th century Bankinchandra Chattopadhaya raised the question as to why Bengalis could not build up as a political force. Rabindranath Tagore also raised important thoughts on the matter. We need to delve into their thoughts on the matter in search of an answer.