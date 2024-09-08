Give us time to carry out reforms for a New Bangladesh

Prothom Alo :

The government has been at the helm for one month now. What achievements has the government made in this span of time? And what would you say has been unwarranted?

Asif Nazrul

I would say that the first achievement is that it has successfully created confidence that this is the people’s government. The previous government treated the people as its subjects. We have managed as far as possible to give the people the belief that this is their government, it is here to serve them. You can criticise the government anytime as you please. This free environment has been created. The government has taken many measures to eliminate discrimination and deprivation. This may not be understood clearly from the outside. For example, government officials were deprived from promotions and postings on political considerations. Measures have been taken in that regard. People have been given the confidence that the killings of July will be brought to justice. The false cases filed by the past government centering the student movement have been withdrawn. Some false cases lodged under the Digital Security Act have also been dismissed.

The government has managed to carry out the preliminary steps required to restore discipline to the economic sector, to bring loan defaulters under the law, to bring back money siphoned out of the country. The government to an extent has managed to give the people the courage to dream again. Meetings, rallies, seminars are being held in the capital city. People are speaking out. All sorts of recommendations are being made. This is the type of country we wanted.

We have achieved this after so many years. Certain work regarding international norms for human rights and also signing the convention against enforced disappearances, are important achievements of the government. A commission has also been formed regarding enforced disappearances.

There are some things that may not be visible from the outside. There was an effort to destabilize the government. The government successfully thwarted a coup by the court, a move to use the ansars to create instability, efforts to create disorder in the labour sector and more.

There have been unwarranted incidents too. Cases are being filed here and there. Allegations have arisen that cases are being filed indiscriminately in the style of the previous government. Assaults have taken place on the court premises.