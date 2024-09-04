July-August: When Bangladesh rose above all differences

Bangladesh has a glorious history of mass movement. It took birth as an independent nation through a nine-month war against the Pakistani forces in 1971. The people here have since continued to fight against all threats to their democratic rights.

However, the way the people tolerated the excessively authoritarian rule of Sheikh Hasina throughout the past one decade developed a sense among many that it is quite impossible now to wage similar movements despite having more effective elements on the ground, or some of the previous glories would not come true had those been in the contemporary era.

In the previous two months – July and August, the youth took it upon themselves to prove that the historic spirit of fighting against injustices is still alive, and even more powerful in the contemporary era. And, the world watched in awe as the authoritarian regime, once thought invincible, crumbled under the student-led mass movement, and prime minister Sheikh Hasina had to flee the country on 5 August.