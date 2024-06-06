US investments will slow down if dividends can’t be taken back

Prothom Alo :

There is the issue of a dollar crisis and there is a concern among a good number of US companies as regards allowing them to take back the dividends of their investments in Bangladesh. Even when the US assistant secretary of state Donald Lu was here, he raised the issue. You had a meeting with the governor of Bangladesh Bank during your visit. Did you raise the issue on this particular issue? What did he say and were you satisfied?

Atul Keshap: Bangladesh has faced challenges since the pandemic and with the war in Ukraine and with the spike in inflation around the world, and part of that is also the interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve Bank of the United States which has sucked dollars back into the US economy and made it much tougher for countries outside of the US. The governor talked about all of the challenges that this country has had to face, and all of the efforts that they have taken to try to manoeuver through that labyrinth including taking some difficult steps that have met with a lot of positive reactions from the rating agencies, the banks, from the IMF and World Bank. Every indication I have heard is that Bangladesh has taken those tough decisions and is endeavouring to get stronger, coming out of these triple shocks.

What we heard that the experts have now embarked on a path of greater macroeconomic stability, and other policy innovations. They have reduced the pressure in a way that can help adjust the foreign exchange reserves and I think the companies understand that these things take time.

The trajectory is positive. The pathway is clear. It will take time. I think everyone understands that it will take time. These are external shocks that happen in places that are beyond Bangladesh's control. When you are an FDI partner, you are in a partnership -- some of these companies have walked in a partnership for 30 to 40 years -- the lights are on, the energy of the economy is flowing because of investment, so they understand. But they do have expectations that over time they will be made complete and that the Bangladeshi government will meet its long-standing commitments that there is still yet good faith between them. There is a respect for the challenge and there is a respect for the diligence with which the government has been approaching this.