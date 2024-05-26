Awami League must take responsibility

They resorted to all sorts of crime and corruption while in power. They were installed in such offices that nothing could be uttered against them. This indicates how there is no scope to speak out against anyone in power in the country. However, an international media outlet did air a documentary about various allegations of corruption against General Aziz when he was in office. It is impossible to speak against these people in high positions of power, let alone bring them to trial.

From the recent incidents that have come to light, the people realise how far things have rolled. These incidents cannot be viewed as unrelated isolated incidents. The three men under discussion had all received patronage from the government, so who will take responsibility if the government doesn’t?

* Ali Riaz is a distinguished professor of the Department of Politics and Government at the Illinois State University in the US