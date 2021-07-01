One year later…

It has been a year that our chairman Latifur Rahman is no longer with us. It was on a day like this last year (1 July 2020), in the peaceful green surroundings of his village home in Cheora of Chauddogram, Cumilla, that Latifur Rahman, our Shamim bhai, silently slipped far away. Exactly four years before that, his beloved grandson Faraaz Ayaaz Hossain lost his life in a brutal militant attack. What an unbelievable bond! Every night he would look at Faraaz’s picture on his phone before falling asleep. He did not forget to do the same that night either.

We spent the last year without Shamim bhai, but is he actually not among us? He has been with us each and every day. He is still with us and will remain with us in the future too. When Prothom Alo goes ahead, adhering to its ethics and ideals, when it remains steadfast in its aims, Latifur Rahman is with us. When Prothom Alo crossed the milestone of 15 million likes on Facebook, he surely must have been smiling happily from afar.