When will the RMG industry owners change?

In 2009, a total of 23 owners of garment factories were elected as members of parliament. BGMEA accorded a reception to the members who were elected in the national election. The former president of BGMEA Annisul Huq had been the FBCCI president. The late Annisul Huq later became the mayor of Dhaka City Corporation. Thus a new door opened for the top leaders of BGMEA. After Annisul Huq passed away, Atiqul Islam, another former BGMEA president, became the new mayor.

From 2009 to 2019, whoever had been the president of this organisation, all became either mayor or member of parliament or was placed in some top position. For example, Salam Murshedy who had been BGMEA from 2009 to 2011, later became MP from Khulna. The next president of the association, Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin, became an MP from a seat in Dhaka. The next president was former mayor Atiqul Islam, now absconding. Then Siddiqur Rahman, Awami League's commerce and industries secretary, was president for four consecutive years. The BGMEA president of 2005-06 Tipu Munshi also became MP and later went on to becoming the commerce minister.

Much earlier, two presidents Mosharraf Hossain and Redwan Ahmed, became MPs from BNP. Redwan Ahmed went on to become a minister too. They were presidents of BGMEA from 1991 to 1996.

SM Mannan was the last elected president of BGMEA. He was the general secretary of Dhaka city (North) Awami League. Known as Mannan Kochi, this BGMEA leader was in the committee for around the last twelve years or so. Politically active Mannan Kochi was kept on the committee to keep political links with Awami League and to suppress any labour movement.

Over the last 45 years, BGMEA has learnt one thing very well and that is to use various agencies of the government to suppress movements, keep wage demands at a minimum and extract benefits and facilities from the government. Labour leaders were linked to them too. They would support the owners in exchange of money. This would happen more at the time of fixing the wage structure.