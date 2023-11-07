RMG export earnings rise, not workers' wages

Although export and various facilities in the readymade garment sector have increased amid the internal and external crisis, the wages of the workers in this sector are less in Bangladesh than the competitive countries.
The wages for the workers in the RMG sector in India, Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Vietnam and Pakistan are higher than Bangladesh.
Not only that, this sector of top foreign currency earnings is giving less wages than some important industries in the country.
Except for a short period of time, Bangladesh is the second top RMG exporting country in the world.
Business in the apparel sector has increased despite the fire at the Tazreen Fashion, Rana Plaza building collapse and impact induced by coronavirus.
In the last one decade between 2013 and 2022, the RMG export has increased by 130 per cent.
With the increase in export of RMG, the government facilities in the sector have also increased.
Whereas other industries have to pay upto 45 per cent corporate tax, the RMG sector has to pay only 10-12 per cent tax.
Moreover, there are facilities of cash incentives, VAT rebate, and credit facilities in low interest from the Export Development Fund (EDF) and duty free import of raw materials.
During time for wage hike, the owners propose a low amount of increase every time. There was no exception this time.
The owners have proposed minimum wages of Tk 10,400 against Tk 20,393 proposed by the representatives of the workers at the Wage Board.
As the workers aggrieved and took to the streets for demonstration which turned violent, the owners gave commitment to give a new proposal to the board. Earlier, two RMG workers were killed in Gazipur.
Wages for the RMG workers may be finalised at the 6th meeting of the Minimum Wage Board. Sources said the owners may propose over Tk 12,000. Leaders of several workers' organisations are doubtful whether the workers will be pleased if the wages close to the proposal by the owners are finalised.
Non-government research organisation Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) in a study last month said the workers need monthly wages of Tk 17,568.
The organisation said there will be no pressure on the RMG owners if the foreign buyers increase an additional seven cents for each item of garments.
CPD research director Khandaker Golam Moazzem, speaking to Prothom Alo on Monday, said, "During the fixation of wages, RMG owners threaten the factories have no capacity and the factories will be shut and the workers will be unemployed. This argument is not true. The times the wages increased in the past, the factories were able to pay the wages. The export also increased. That proved the capacity of this sector."
Khondaker Golam Moazzem said, "We have studied and found most of the factories have capacity to pay additional wages. Exports of all factories--small, medium and large have increased. The number of brands or buyers has increased. The size of factories has increased. So that the owners say, that is not acceptable."
Several RMG owners said the orders are less comparatively due to the Russia-Ukraine war. In a span of one and half years, the price of dollars against taka has increased by 27 per cent. The price of raw materials and gas-electricity has increased. However, the owners are getting additional take in dollars received from the export earnings.
Exports two and half times in 10 years
The RMG sector faced four challenges in the last one decade. Tazreen Fashions was gutted in a fire in 2012 and in the following year, export slowed down due to Rana Plaza building collapse. But the trust of buyers was restored as huge work was carried out for the development of the work environment of factories. Exports increased. The RMG sector faced difficulties due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Later RMG business turned around. The sector faced another challenge due to the Russia-Ukraine work.
Amid so many things, RMG exports have increased by 2.3 fold between 2013 and 2022. RMG items worth 38.77 USD billion exported in the first 10 months of this year. This export is 5.75 per cent higher than the corresponding period of last year.
Alongside increase of export, the RMG business has become stable. The dependence of the traditional markets including the US, EU and Canada has decreased. Exports to new markets including Japan, Australia, Russia, India, South Korea and China have increased. The destinations of around 16 per cent of total RMG exports were the new markets.
According to the World Trade Organisation (WTO), China captured the largest share of RMG exports, 31.7 per cent. Bangladesh stood second, 7.9 per cent. Besides, Vietnam grabbed 6.1 per cent, Turkey 3.50 per cent and India 3.1 per cent.
Tax rebate of Tk 35 billion
The RMG sector has been receiving various facilities for the last three decades. The owners are still taking a tax rebate of billions of taka saying that they need to retain capacity for competition in the world market. The National Board of Revenue in a report last week said a total of Tk 34.83 billion tax rebate has been given to the RMG, Textile and related sector in the fiscal year of 2020-21.
According to International Monetary Fund (IMF) conditions for USD 4.70 billion loan, this tax rebate has to be sliced.
Of the business entities, corporate tax is lowest in the RMG sector, only 12 per cent. The corporate tax is only 10 per cent if the factories are green and environment friendly. However, the exporters don't need to pay tax at the end of the year. If one per cent of tax at source on FOB is paid during the export, the corporate tax is adjusted.
However, other sectors have to pay 20 to 45 per cent corporate tax.
NBR sources said around Tk 20 billion tax is collected from the RMG and related sectors. But of the total tax collected from the sector, more than 175 per cent is rebated.