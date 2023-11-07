RMG export earnings rise, not workers' wages

Although export and various facilities in the readymade garment sector have increased amid the internal and external crisis, the wages of the workers in this sector are less in Bangladesh than the competitive countries.

The wages for the workers in the RMG sector in India, Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Vietnam and Pakistan are higher than Bangladesh.

Not only that, this sector of top foreign currency earnings is giving less wages than some important industries in the country.

Except for a short period of time, Bangladesh is the second top RMG exporting country in the world.

Business in the apparel sector has increased despite the fire at the Tazreen Fashion, Rana Plaza building collapse and impact induced by coronavirus.

In the last one decade between 2013 and 2022, the RMG export has increased by 130 per cent.

With the increase in export of RMG, the government facilities in the sector have also increased.

Whereas other industries have to pay upto 45 per cent corporate tax, the RMG sector has to pay only 10-12 per cent tax.

Moreover, there are facilities of cash incentives, VAT rebate, and credit facilities in low interest from the Export Development Fund (EDF) and duty free import of raw materials.