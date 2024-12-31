How discrimination must be defeated

As before, it was the youth that played a leading role in this mass uprising. Though the left, right and various parties had a role to play in the movement, this was not directly under any political party. Secondly, there was the active and sensitive role of students, teachers, guardians and women. Thirdly, digital technology had an important role through which news reached people speedily, video clips of brutality and resistance united the people and the demonstrators remained connected.

Fourthly, as there was no clearly delineated central leadership in this movement, several centres were created. A special characteristic of this movement was spontaneous participation and decentralisation of leadership. This was reflected on the walls. The writing by uninitiated hands calling for a discrimination-free Bangladesh was extraordinary.

Rising above all religious, racial and gender discriminations, a dream emerged for a Bangladesh of equality. But the way to materialise that dream has not been clearly enunciated so far in the words and deeds of the interim government formed after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government, as its associate student leaders. It is being proven time and again that they had no preparation or guidelines for such a huge change.

A flip side of the aspirations was visible last month. There were a large number of youth from poor or lower middle class families, working people, among those killed and seriously injured in the mass uprising. The state is supposed to take responsibility to care for the families of those killed and the treatment of the wounded. This is still in a haphazard state.

Even now many persons of the religious and ethnic minority communities are suffering from insecurity. Temples, shrines, mosques and many works of art have been damaged. Many factories have come to a halt leaving thousands of workers without work, many workers are still having to take to the streets for their dues wages. Extortion has begun again. The price of essentials is still high. Dhaka's air pollution still ranks among the worst in the world.

The anti-environment projects, taken up during Hasina's rule, that are harmful to life and agreements that go against national interests are still intact. Traffic jams, road accidents or structural killing continues. In the meantime there is a gradual increase in activities of discriminatory politics. There is a visible propensity to trivialise or deny the 1971 liberation war, to dismiss the people's heritage of struggle, to glorify communal ideology.

Use of force, tagging, mob violence and misogynist activities are also popping up in various degrees. The forceful occupation, looting and corrupt ways stemming from the new liberal economic trends promoted by the World Bank, IMF and ADB, continue unabated.Needless to say, all this must be changed if the aspirations of the mass uprising are to be met.

However, the government had created reform commissions on various issues. These commissions are carrying out massive work on preparing their reports. The white paper committee had submitted its report. This includes detailed information on the irregularities, corruption, looting and money laundering of the past government.