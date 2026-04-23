Ongoing crisis: The economy now needs a ‘Plan B’

Upon returning to the country after 17 years, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman said, “I have a plan.” Several elements of that plan are reflected in the BNP’s election manifesto.

Since assuming power, some of those plans have already begun to be implemented—such as family cards, farmer cards, and similar initiatives. Let us assume these are all part of “Plan A.”

The problem is that, in the meantime, the world has changed significantly.

First, Bangladesh itself has changed considerably over the past 20 years. The economy has expanded. People’s aspirations, mindsets, and expectations have evolved. Yet, listening to some ministers, it sometimes feels as though they are still living in the Bangladesh of two decades ago.