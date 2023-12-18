Why the election has no relation to the economy

James Carville, campaign manager for former US President Bill Clinton, had the last word on the relationship between the economy and elections. In the 1992 election, Clinton's opponent was George Bush, who had seen a surge in popularity due to Iraq's attack on Kuwait and the Gulf War in 1991.

However, within a year, Bush's popularity plummeted, mainly due to an economic recession characterised by high inflation and job insecurity. In response to questions about why voters would choose Clinton over Bush during such challenging economic times, Carville succinctly stated, "The economy, stupid."

The significance of the economy in elections became evident earlier when Ronald Reagan defeated Jimmy Carter in 1981. At that time, the US was grappling with a severe recession, and global inflation added to the pressure. The rejection of Carter by the people marked the beginning of a strong connection between the economy and elections. This phrase, coined 31 years ago, has since become a staple in the political lexicon.

As the US approaches another election with Joe Biden as the president, discussions about the economy have resurfaced, emphasising its crucial role in winning elections. Larry Bartels, an American political scientist, conducted research showing that for every one per cent increase in GDP growth, votes for the ruling party tend to increase by one per cent.