Will Jamaat be part of BNP’s national government?

At that time too BNP has spoken of forming a national government with the inclusion of parties which were in the movement. The allied parties did not really take the matter into much consideration. They said, let the autocratic government be removed first, then they would think about a government framework. BNP and the other political parties failed to topple the government of Sheikh Hasina. Later we saw it was a movement by the students sparked off by the demand for quota reforms that morphed into a mass uprising and overthrew Sheikh Hasina.

After the fall of the Awami League government, BNP brought the issue forward again. Joining a recent field level meeting of BNP leaders and activists online, party acting chairman Tarique Rahman said that with the support of the people, BNP would run the country in the future by means of a “national government”. He claimed that, “By forming a party government instead of a national government after the country’s independence, Awami League had divided the country from day one. That is why a large section failed to take part in building the country despite their desire to do so.”

But had the division been dissolved after 1975 during the rule of Ziaur Rahman and then in 1991 during the rule of Khaleda Zia? No. The opportunity slipped away repeatedly.