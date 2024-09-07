Reforms must start with the political parties

Yet, for various reasons, a sense of trepidation rears its head. After all, there have been mass uprisings in the past too. But the people did not always reap the benefits of such uprisings. It was in extreme stressful and suffocating circumstances that the military coup of 15 August 1975 took place. We saw at the time that, other than those in the government and ruling party and the associates of the ruling party, everyone welcomed the coup. But the state remained unchanged. The next rulers also used the state machinery to wield their rule over the people.

We witnessed a mass uprising in the country in 1990. Then an interim caretaker government headed by Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed was installed. We felt that the country had gained independence in December 1972 and the citizens won independence in December 1990. The people could enjoy that independence only for a few months. That it was back to square one. Yet again, a one-party rule, a one-person rule. The manner in which the state machinery had been used to control the society, people's actions and thoughts, simply continued as before.

Then came the movement for a caretaker government. A caretaker government was installed. But there were all sorts of efforts to manipulate the caretaker government. Both BNP and Awami League continued in these manipulations in turns. The caretaker system rotted. As a result, 1/11 hit the scene. Our political parties did not learn from this either.

The system of government that had been in place for the last 15 years can in one word be called fascist. A certain group attempted to control everything in a most cruel manner, indiscriminately oppressing, repressing and killing people. But finally they could not remain in power. It was the students, the youth who were the catalysts of the mass uprising that took place in July and August. A month has passed since the uprising. The interim government hasn't managed to settle down as yet. The government is talking about all sorts of commitments. The government has to start working on the reforms. What are those tasks?