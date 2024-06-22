What is Global South? Why is it important?

We already mentioned that China and India are vying for leadership in the Global South. After the Russian invasion in Ukraine a new dimension was added to the Global South. Russia is trying to consolidate its partnership with the Global South. Owing to the unprecedented western sanctions, Russia has tried hard to find new markets or expand existing markets especially for arms, oil and nuclear power plants, and it has been successful. An economic growth greater than IMF prediction gives testimony to it. Besides economic benefits, Russia wants to come close to the Global South ideologically. Russia has been able to frame the narrative of war as defensive and preventive. They say, it was an existential threat for Russia— the war in Ukraine is rather an anticolonial fight against US and Western dominance in the international system. As a result, formal colonies felt identical with this notion. For example, immediately after the invasion of Ukraine, Putin called for a conference of African nations and made a number of trade deals with them.

In the recent two wars of Israel’s incursion into Gaza and Russian invasion of Ukraine, Global South is playing a vital role. Voices from Global South are being raised high against Israel’s incursion, which is a big blow to the US hegemony while the USA vetoed ceasefire proposals in Gaza in the UN security council for the fourth time. In this case, Putin and Xi appeared as leaders while Western leaders and others from the Global North are not at all vocal in supporting the Palestinians. Putin has already called for a meeting of Arab leaders including Palestinians in Russia.

Putin has been able to bypass the unprecedented sanctions imposed by the Western countries by expanding its export to Global South countries, namely India, China, Africa, South America and West Asia. It means that most of the Global South is convinced by Putin's idea that NATO's expansion in Ukraine is the root cause of his 'special operation' which triggered a war eventually.

* Dr. NN Tarun Chakravorty is a Visiting Professor of Economics at Siberian Federal University, Russia. Editor-At-Large, South Asia Journal. [email protected]