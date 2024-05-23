Opinion
Global South is rising, who will lend leadership?
The main driving force behind the rise of the Global South is economic growth and development. There are apprehensions of competition over leadership as well as a creations of divisions among the countries of the Global South. So who will lend leadership to the Global South? ANM Muniruzzaman deliberates on the issue.
The rise of the Global South in the changing world of geopolitics and geo-economics indicates a significant transformation. Countries of the historically marginalised and long neglected Global South are endeavouring to reconstruct international relations by means of re-emerging and exerting their presence on the world stage. In many cases they are even challenging the existing international construct.
The concept of the Global South is not entirely new. This concept and term emerged in the early seventies alongside the ‘Third World’. It was around that time that the concept of the Global South was heard of, along with claims of the new international economic order. But this concept gained currency with the publication of the Brandt Commission report.
The Willy Brandt Commission basically divided the countries of the world into two, based on their per capita income. This is generally known as the Brandt Line. It was from there that the countries of the world were divided as the ‘North’ and the ‘South’, on the basis of their economic capacity.
In that sense, the Global South is no geographical region. It basically comprises Africa, Latin America, Asia and the Caribbean countries. The main character of these countries is that they are all part of the developing world.
The countries of the Global South have a common history of colonial rule, exploitation and development that ties them together. For long they have occupied a marginalised position in the world order. However, in recent times these countries have been able to bring about significant transformation in their position by means of economic growth, technological advancement as well as dynamic geopolitical and geo-economic drive.
These countries are, in various ways, victims of the expansion of neo-colonialism and economic hegemony. The powerful countries of the world in various ways are still exploiting the Global South for resources and labour. This has given a permanent shape to dependence and under-development to these countries
Economic growth and development are the main driving forces behind this resurgence of the Global South. But the various countries of the Global South are at various levels of development and political power. On one hand there are countries like China, India and Brazil swing gas industrialisation and urbanisation, and on the other there the countries in Africa and the Caribbean in the lower rung of development.
A characteristic that is noticeable in these countries is that a large percentage of their populations comprise youth and they also have an abundant workforce. Other than the economic and social factors, the geopolitical significance of the Global South is steadily coming to the fore.
These countries, in various shapes and forms, are taking up initiatives to use their growing strength to bring about new changes. They are transcending the North-South divide to create various blocs and partnerships in various regions. Significant among these initiatives are the African Union comprising, ASEAN and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States CELAC.
These blocs and alliances are playing an increasingly influential role in standing up for the common interests and cooperation of the South. They have a strong role in various issues from trade and security to climate change and sustainable development.
The rise of China is the most significant in this context. China has consolidated its position as the second largest economy in the world. It is now clear that China is not only an economic power, but a superpower for the future too. This new position of China poses as a challenge to the global order controlled by the United States and the West.
In the meantime, China has built up a deep and durable relationship with countries of the Global South by means of initiatives such as its Belt and Road Initiative. They are also endeavouring to reshape the international world structure by means of the Global Development Initiative and the Global Civilisation Initiative. All these initiatives will basically be under China’s leadership.
Initiatives such as G-77 have gained traction and reach by means of these various platforms of this newly formed Global South. Under these initiatives, the developing countries of the Global South have found a strong voice to garner support for their rights to development assistance, loans, relief and climate justice.
In order to ensure that holistic interests are correctly reflected in light of the 21st century realities and the framework of the new international world, the Global South makes strong demands for reforms in the various global economic institutions and global governing agencies such as the United Nations Security Council, the International Monetary Fund and others.
Their demand is for a framework for greater inclusion and democratic decision making, wherein the interests of the larger majority of the people are upheld. They are demanding a more equitable distribution of wealth and other resources of the world. They want structural changes to remove the obstacles they face in global trade. At the same time, these countries have come up against certain global problems. They want to see realistic measures to implement global policy that jointly resolve these problems.
It may be mentioned here in particular, that these countries are at the frontline in facing the adverse effects of climate change through which the world is passing. And yet the countries of the Global South still have not received the financial assistance committed by the development world, of the Global North, to resolve this problem. Meetings and conferences are held at various time to address the issue and take decisions, but the outcome of these meetings are not reflected in reality. That is why Global South countries demand an immediate solution.
The question that now looms large is, who will lend leadership to the Global South?
We have seen that China has already expressed its objective in giving leadership to the Global South. They have come up with certain new concepts for fresh structural change to render the interest order China-based.
In particular, China is endeavouring to change the global security system and development system and set it in a new framework. At the same time, during the G-20 summit held in Delhi, India too expressed its wish to give its leadership to the Global South. And so many fear competition emerging over leadership of the Global South and a divide emerging among the countries of the Global South.
Actually, most of the countries of the Global South feel no need of any one single country lending its leadership. They feel the need for a combined leadership that will uphold the interests all the countries of the Global South. This can be by means of an official platform or official summit and on the basis of discussion.
It is apparent that the rise of the Global South is riddled with internal and collective problems and challenges. One of the main challenges is the steady increase of social and economic disparity in many of the countries.
These countries are facing certain institutional weaknesses and fragilities. Also, many of the countries are politically instable and economically ridden with corruption. This poses as a serious obstacle to the sustainable development and advancement of these countries.
In the meantime, many of these countries are embroiled in all sorts of conflict due to internal and external influences. Many countries of the Global South are engaged in civil war. They are also harmed in various ways by international conflicts and war in various regions.
Where they should be alert about the economic and political emancipation of their own people, many countries of the Global South have distanced themselves from democratic norms. In many cases this lack of democracy stands as the main reason behind their lack of development. Despite all these problems, almost all countries of the Global South are continuing in their efforts to ascend the stairs of development.
It may be stressed here integrated multilateral measures are indispensible to tackle multifarious challenges and concerns of the Global South. It is essential build up a partnership of mutual respect and unity to tackle the multidimensional challenges of poverty, inequality, climate change and epidemics.
The countries of the Global South must ensure complete South-South cooperation, exchange of knowledge and transfer of technology. It is also necessary to indentify various areas of cooperation to build up a North-South platform. If they can do this, then the Global South will be able to take full opportunity of the huge potential of development in front of them. They will be able to established strong and durable basis for inclusive and sustainable development.
In conclusion it may be said that the rise of the Global South represents an epoch-making and transformatory power in the emerging map of international relations. These countries are emerging with a new verve and strength. They are creating a new framework for the world order and are challenging the existing power constructs.
They are, at the same time, talking about a more just and inclusive order. The countries of the Global South are working towards a more just, prosperous and sustainable future. A powerful role of the Global South is essential in playing a role to tackle the multifarious challenges faced the entire world today.
* Major General ANM Muniruzzaman (retd) is a former military officer and the president of Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies.
** This article, originally published in the print and online editions or Prothom Alo, has been rewritten for English edition by Ayesha Kabir