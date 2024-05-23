Global South is rising, who will lend leadership?

The Willy Brandt Commission basically divided the countries of the world into two, based on their per capita income. This is generally known as the Brandt Line. It was from there that the countries of the world were divided as the ‘North’ and the ‘South’, on the basis of their economic capacity.

In that sense, the Global South is no geographical region. It basically comprises Africa, Latin America, Asia and the Caribbean countries. The main character of these countries is that they are all part of the developing world.

The countries of the Global South have a common history of colonial rule, exploitation and development that ties them together. For long they have occupied a marginalised position in the world order. However, in recent times these countries have been able to bring about significant transformation in their position by means of economic growth, technological advancement as well as dynamic geopolitical and geo-economic drive.